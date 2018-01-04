How Doug Baldwin made it to his second consecutive Pro Bowl: By replacing a mentor

A week after detailing how good a mentor Larry Fitzgerald has been to him, Doug Baldwin is replacing him in the Pro Bowl.
The NFL and Seahawks announced Thursday that Baldwin will take the place of Arizona’s legendary wide receiver in this month’s all-star game in Orlando, Florida. Fitzgerald won’t play because of an injury.
Baldwin had been announced as a Pro Bowl alternate last month.
This is the second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Baldwin and second of his seven-year career. He had a Seahawks-leading 75 receptions in 2017, third-most in his career. His eight touchdown catches were second-most of his career. And he came within 9 yards of joining Steve Largent as the only Seahawks with three consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving.
In 2016, he tied Bobby Engram’s team record with 94 catches.
Last week, before Seattle hosted Arizona in the season finale, the 29-year-old Baldwin described why he admires the Cardinals’ star.
“It’s Larry Fitzgerald,” he said. “I remember playing Madden with him on the cover.”
The Cardinals’ iconic receiver keeps doing it, at the age of 34. Fitzgerald’s eight catches against the Seahawks last weekend gave him 109 receptions this past season, second in the NFL.
Baldwin spent one offseason a few years ago in Minnesota. Fitzgerald was born and raised in south Minneapolis, and he still hosts teammates and players from around the NFL for workouts in the spring and summer in his city, and at its University of Minnesota.
Baldwin got hooked up with Fitzgerald for the first time through Tarvaris Jackson. The former Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback (2006-08) was the Seahawks’ backup to Wilson from 2011-15.
“It’s just one of those situations where you look at a guy who you know nothing about prior to meeting him but then once you meet him, you realize how much he really loves the sport, how much he puts into it, how dedicated he is, and like I said, how much of a professional he is,” Baldwin said.
“Once I got to speak to him, watch him, it just changed my perspective on the game of football. Before, I was just getting by on my athleticism. But talking to Larry and some other guys across the league, they really taught me the chess match that’s within the game of football.”
Baldwin particularly cherishes Fitzgerald’s counsel beyond football. Baldwin has evolved noticeably in the last few years, some of it through maturing from his early and mid-20s, some from getting engaged. He’s become a leader in the NFL for social change and particularly police reform. The Stanford graduate and son of a career law-enforcement officer wrote a letter this fall to Congress and the Senate Judiciary Committee that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell co-signed, to advocate for criminal-justice legislation.
Fitzgerald wanted to know about that side of Baldwin more than the football one.
“Yeah, first, Larry didn’t want to talk about football. It was me. I kept pushing him, asking him questions.” Baldwin said. “Of course, I’m trying to get an advantage, right? But he just wanted to know who I was as a person, as a man.
“That to me was--in the moment, I didn’t really appreciate it--but once I took a step back and as I got older, I really started to realize how valuable that is. As you guys know, in our world, we don’t really get asked about how are you doing or who you are as human being. It’s always about football. Questions are always about football. But for another football player to really start to engage with me about me as a person and life outside of football, I thought it was pretty profound.
“That was the biggest takeaway that I had from Larry.”
The Pro Bowl is Jan. 28, the week before the Super Bowl. Baldwin will be joinerd in it by Seahawks teammates Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas.
