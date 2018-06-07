Seahawks, Carroll expect Earl Thomas to show up next week because, well, it's finally mandatory

It's become an $84,000 question for Earl Thomas.
Will the three-time All-Pro safety show up next week for the Seahawks' only mandatory workouts of this offseason, a three-day veteran minicamp Tuesday through Thursday?
Pete Carroll expects him to.
"Yeah, it's mandatory, you know. We expect everybody to show up," Seattle's coach said Thursday at the end of the 10th and final practice of the team's organized team activities this offseason.
Thomas skipped all 10 because, well, they are voluntary.
That, and he wants a new contract that would pay him among if not as THE highest-paid safety in the NFL.
The Seahawks can, by the league's collective bargaining agreement with its players, fine Thomas $84,435 if he decides to skip all three days of next week's mandatory minicamp.
The daily fines can grow exponentially beyond that if Thomas should decide to keep making his stance into training camp that begins the last week of July and goes on for weeks.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider has said multiple times this offseason that Thomas' representatives have assured him Thomas will not hold out into the 2018 season. But as of last month, the Seahawks had not talked about an extension with Thomas' agents since March.
Thomas has said he wants to remain with Seattle, the only NFL team he's known, beyond his contract ending after the 2018 season.
Next week the Seahawks will find out if Thomas is willing to lose money, on principle.
Comments