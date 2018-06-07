Net gain: Shaquill Griffin loses 'brother' Richard Sherman, gains twin Shaquem on Seahawks

Shaquill Griffin lost one "brother" this offseason. Then he gained another, even closer one.
The closest one possible.
The first "brother" is Richard Sherman. The three-time All-Pro cornerback mentored and tutored Griffin after the Seahawks drafted Griffin in the spring of 2017 until Seattle waived Sherman in March. In those nine months, Sherman pulled Griffin aside in the locker room and on the practice and game fields. He showed Griffin, eight years his junior playing the same position of cornerback, how to be a professional, in the NFL and in life. He showed him the intricacies of the position, the way to study and read receivers, the footwork of coach Pete Carroll's unique step-kick technique for cover guy.
Sherman taught him darn near everything.
"Oh, I learned so much," Griffin said of Sherman on Thursday, the final day of the Seahawks' organized team activities this offseason.
"The main thing that I did learn from him was he would just to continue to teach me to find myself and be myself. I feel like the best part of last year was staying poised in different situations. Last year, my rookie year, everything was new for me. My whole thing was I wanted to stay poised in different situations and scenarios. That’s something that I took with me and he’d continue to just teach me the ropes and how to do things and how to be a professional. I think that was the most important thing that he taught me was how to be a professional.”
Does Griffin miss Sherman, who is now playing for the San Francisco 49ers?
"Oh, yeah, no doubt," Griffin said. "We still communicate.
"That's the best thing about Sherm. He's so down-to-earth. He's willing to help anybody, whether he's here or if he's not. Being able to contact him, if I need help with anything, he's like a brother to me. I'm glad I have that friendship, to be a part of his life and to get a chance to play with him.
"That's a friend I will always have."
Now Griffin is playing Sherman's position, switching from the right cornerback spot where he started as a rookie last season for the Seahawks to Sherman's old corner spot on the left side. Seattle's coaches made the that move to free the right side for Byron Maxwell, who re-signed last month. Maxwell, who skipped all 10 of the voluntary OTA practices, excelled at right cornerback in his first stint with the Seahawks, including while starting there on Seattle' Super Bowl-champion team in the 2013 season.
Thanks to Sherman, Griffin said the switch has been smooth this offseason.
In fact, this has been the best spring of Griffin's 22 years on the planet.
His real brother, twin Shaquem, has always been his soul mate. Now Shaquem has rejoined him as a roommate after the only year of they'd been separated in their lives.
Last season, Shaquem finished his redshirt-senior season as an all-conference linebacker for the Griffins' University of Central Florida. A few months after Shaquem led UCF to a 13-0 season and a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day, the Seahawks made the Griffin twins' dream come true by drafting Shaquem in the fifth round.
Shaquem, the first one-handed player drafted into the modern NFL, has shown off his speed and versatility in Seattle's offseason workouts. He has wowed by intercepting passes and knocking down throws from Russell Wilson. The former UCF safety's backed up Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright on the weakside while dropping deep into the secondary in pass coverage and sprinting downfield covering kicks on special teams.
"I feel pretty comfortable," Shaquem said. "When I was at UCF I played a lot of different positions, so I don’t feel uncomfortable moving around. I feel that where they put me at right now is a pretty good fit.
"It doesn’t matter where I play at as long as I get the opportunity to help better my team in any aspect I’ll play anything.”
He's also spreading himself out in the place he and Shaquill are sharing in the Seattle suburbs. The day the Seahawks drafted Shaquem, Shaquill joked he'd "knock down walls" to make room for his twin in apartment.
That may not end up being a joke.
"He’s definitely taking up a lot of space," Shaquill said, laughing.
"No, I’m glad to have him back. He moved right in right away as soon as he got here. And I’m glad to have my roommate back.”
He’s been an inspiration for his twin brother—and vice versa—ever since Shaquem had to have his left hand amputatedwhen they were 4 years old, because of a congenital disorder known as amniotic band syndrome. It occurs in about one out of every 1,200 births. The twins played sports together growing up in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. So Shaquill told college recruiters, such as from his dream school, Miami, if they wanted him to sign, that program would have to sign his twin brother, too.
Then-Central Florida coach George O’Leary was one who said he wanted them both. So the brothers went to UCF. Shaquem redshirted and had the one more season there last fall, while Shaquill was debuting impressively in the NFL as a Seahawks starter last season.
Shaquill said there's "no change" in his brother from their year separated.
"I feel like we’re just back to normal," Shaquill said. "You know, the first year being alone here, away from the east coast now I’m on the west coast, away from the family, you know, it was different for me but I adapted to it. Now I don’t have to worry about being by myself anymore in the house. It’s just good to have him back and it feels right.
"The best part is just seeing him run around again. It’s different from watching him on TV (last year) against other teams and me not being there. But seeing him here in practice running around with us and interacting with us, that’s the part that I missed about it, you know. Being with him 24/7 growing up, that’s the part that I missed.
"And I’m glad to have him back out here, seeing him run around with us.”
