Seahawks add semi-familiar FB as they void L.J. McCray trade; put Lawler, 7 others on practice squad

The Seahawks have an actual fullback on the roster now -- only because its trade for another safety failed.
In fact, Taniela Tupou was a defensive lineman for the University of Washington, and in some of the Seahawks’ training camp. But the team signed him back on Monday onto its 53-man roster to fill the role of fullback that became vacant Saturday when Seattle released veteran Will Tukuafu.
The Seahawks announced that move on Monday -- plus their practice squad to begin the regular season.
#Seahawks set practice squad--add a real, live fullback after S L.J. McCray fails trade physical. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/xPUNkoyQwA— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 5, 2016
Seattle initially signed the 284-pound native of Western Washington in May.
Tupou’s re-signing fills the roster spot left open when L.J. McCray, a safety for whom they had traded with San Francisco on Sunday, failed his physical exam. That voided the trade. McCray is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He goes back to the 49ers. And Tupou is on the Seahawks.
For now.
Tukuafu could be back after the Seahawks host Miami in the season opener on Sunday. Vested veterans such as he must have their entire salaries guaranteed if they are on the roster for Week 1. So Seattle could bring back Tukuafu after this week on essentially a pay-to-play basis each game rather than paying him his entire $760,000 base salary no matter what.
The Seahawks’ practice-squad announcement contained eight names. The team can add two more up to the league maximum of 10 on the practice squad. That unit includes rookie seventh-round pick Kenny Lawler and fellow wide receiver Kasen Williams. The former UW Huskies was set back by a hamstring injury all preseason.
HAPPY IN PETE-LAND
If you missed it -- and you shouldn’t have, holiday or not -- my TNT colleague Dave Boling today wrote how and why players and staffers love playing and working for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
“Are you better having a guy play hard because he wants to or because he feels he has to?” Boling quotes Seattle linebackers coach Lofa Tatupu, a former Seahawk who played for Carroll at USC. “That’s the different atmosphere that he sets, and that makes guys excited to come out here and compete against each other.”
