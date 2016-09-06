Seahawks’ opening-day opponent: Miami Dolphins

SEAHAWKS’ NEXT OPPONENT
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
1:05 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field
Line: Seahawks by 10½.
Against the Seahawks: Dolphins lead all-time series 8-3. The last meeting was in Florida in November 2012, a 24-21 win for Miami. This is the Dolphins’ first game in Seattle since 2004, the Seahawks’ only win in five meetings over the last 20 years. This is also the farthest in-continent road trip in the NFL: 2,723 miles from the Dolphins’ home stadium to CenturyLink Field. Miami is leaving on Thursday for Seattle, a day earlier than customary long NFL trips.
What to know: The Dolphins are the league’s largest underdog in Week 1. ... Miami cleaned house this offseason and have a new regime: new general manager Chris Grier, promoted from within and new coach Adam Gase, 37, the NFL’s youngest head coach. Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator last season and Denver’s offensive coordinator before that. … Ryan Tannehill is Miami’s incumbent quarterback. He signed a $77 million, four-year deal with $45 million guaranteed, the base salaries of which start next year. Last season the fifth-year veteran threw for a career-high 4,208 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. … Slot receiver Jarvis Landry was second in the AFC and fourth in the NFL last season with 110 catches. Jeremy Lane will be the Seahawks’ main cover man on him, as Miami is usually in three wide-receiver sets which will prompt Seattle to use nickel defense often. … 30-year-old Arian Foster makes his first Miami start, and first since the four-time Pro Bowl running back with Houston tore his Achilles tendon in October. … $52 million center Mike Pouncey, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, may not play. He has a right-hip injury. Gase says Pouncey is "day to day," but the Dolphins are preparing Anthony Steen to start. Miami converted the former Alabama guard to center this offseason. This would be Steen’s first NFL start and his first game. He entered the league in 2014 with Arizona. … No. 1 draft pick Laremy Tunsil is the Dolphins’ new starting left guard. … Cameron Wake, 34, will play at defensive end for the first time since rupturing his Achilles in October. But Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters in South Florida Tuesday that Jason Jones, a starter with Detroit the last two seasons Miami signed to help what was the league’s 28th-ranked run defense last season, will start Sunday over Wake. Wake will be more of an outside rusher on passing downs. … Miami lost pass rusher Olivier Vernon to the New York Giants in free agency but signed Mario Williams to get QBs. Williams will make his Dolphins debut in Seattle. His 96 sacks the last 10 years are third-most in the league in that span, behind only DeMarcus Ware and Jared Allen. … Former Seahawks starting cornerback Byron Maxwell is on his third team in three seasons. After one year – and a ton of cash – in Philadelphia, Maxwell makes his Miami debut against his former team. "I’m looking forward to seeing him smile," Seahawks safety Kam Chancellors said.
Quotable: "When we went into that game, I think a lot of us felt like we were rolling at that time. Really, it was as close to a shutout as you can get. We got one (touchdown) late. Went back … You have to do a lot of soul searching at that point and reevaluate what you were doing and what went wrong and how you could’ve changed things." – Gase, to South Florida reporters, about being Denver’s coordinator when the Seahawks crushed his Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 48 three seasons ago.
