Doug Baldwin tweets: “As a team, we have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity”

SEATTLE Standing, with arms interlocked.
That’s the “demonstration of unity” Doug Baldwin stated he and his Seahawks will show before today’s season opener against Miami at CenturyLink Field.
On Saturday, Seattle’s No. 1 wide receiver tweeted a video that describes he and his teammates approach to today’s pregame.
Martin Luther King Jr. once famously said “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”#BuildABridge pic.twitter.com/n1qP5c2RGM— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) September 10, 2016
“We are a team comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds,” Baldwin says in his post. “And as a team, we have chosen to stand and interlock arms in unity.
“We honor those who have fought for the freedom we cherish. And we stand to ensure the riches of freedom and the security of justice for all people. Progress can and will be made only if he stand together.”
Friday, Baldwin said to me in the Seahawks’ locker room in Renton: “I will tell you this, you will like what we do on Sunday.”
Many this past week interpreted Baldwin’s post that the players will be doing a “demonstration of unity” as meaning a protest.
Baldwin said Friday “we never said there was a protest.”
Baldwin’s comments came hours after the mayor of DuPont, a city in Pierce County just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord about an hour south of CenturyLink Field, said his city was calling off its Seahawks celebration this weekend in light of controversy surrounding recent sitting by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane during national anthems before NFL preseason games, and Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem before a game last week.
Monday Lane said he was going to sit again during the anthem today before the opener. Asked about the issue on Friday, Lane said he had no comment.
