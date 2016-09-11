Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10: Wilson to Baldwin helps Hawks escape in final minute

To use one of Pete Carroll’s favorite faint praises for a tepid performance: They got through it.
Barely.
Russell Wilson, limping throughout the second half of this season opener after getting crumpled by Miami’s Ndamukong Suh, rallied Seattle with a 14-play drive that ended with his 2-yard flip to Doug Baldwin in the back, left corner of the end zone. That touchdown with 31 seconds remaining allowed the Seahawks to escape the Dolphins and themselves in a 12-10 victory at relieved CenturyLink Field.
Baldwin’s final catch was ninth Sunday —on 11 targets — for 92 yards.
Before that ending, the offense was limping with Wilson. It was failing to generate drives or momentum — or anything beyond two field goals.
Out of nowhere, the Dolphins went 86 yards on seven plays to take a stunning, 10-6 lead with 4:08 left on a 2-yard run by Ryan Tannehill on a quarterback draw.
So much for 6-foot-4 defensive Cassius Marsh’s block with his left arm of Miami’s attempt to tie the game on a 27-yard field goal by Andrew Franks with 10 1/2 minutes left. Or a dropped pass by the Dolphins’ Kenny Stills in the first half when he was 6 yards behind Earl Thomas for what would have been a touchdown.
But then Christine Michael, starting at running back as Thomas Rawls works his way back from a broken ankle, converted a fourth-and-inches play with a 7-yard run inside. On fourth and 4 from the Seattle 47 and 2:08 left, Doug Baldwin ran from right to left across the field in the clear. Wilson’s lofted pass found him for a 22-yard gain to the Miami 31.
Then Jimmy Graham picked a decent time for his first catch since his torn patellar tendon in his knee Nov. 29, to the Miami 16.
Another catch by Baldwin got Seattle to the 2. Two plays later, he and Wilson won the game.
Wilson was Seattle’s first 4,000-yard passer last season and an early candidate for many to become league MVP this season. And he began the season looking most valuable to this offense.
Wilson’s 26 passes to start the game were his most in a first half in his five-year career. Nineteen of Seattle’s first 27 play calls were passes, most of them quick ones to help his offensive line that had new starters in four positions – including J’Marcus Webb at right guard for injured Germain Ifedi, the rookie first-round draft choice.
With a 3-0 lead after one period, Seattle’s offense netted just 31 yards on its first 13 snaps of its second quarter. Penalties on special teams helped back up the Seahawks to their own goal line: their average drive start in the first half was their own 21.
The second holding call of the half on new left tackle Bradley Sowell started a 2-minute drill and has Seattle on its own 8. Wilson’s quick, short passes to Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse plus a 19-yard catc and run by Luke Willson got Seattle into position for Steven Hauschka’s second field goal. That’s how the Seahawks led 6-3 at halftime.
