Pete Carroll on 710-AM: Russell Wilson has a “sprained ankle” but expected to play at Rams

All offseason and preseason we weighed the Seahawks’ decision of keeping undrafted rookie Trevone Boykin as their only backup to quarterback Russell Wilson. I kept throwing in the caveat the team may figure the issue would be moot again because the indestructible Wilson had never missed a practice let alone a game due to injury.
After just one game, the issue is not moot.
Coach Pete Carroll told Seattle’s 710-AM radio Monday morning Wilson has a “sprained” ankle that could cause him to miss practices this week, but that the franchise cornerstone “will make it through it” -- meaning Wilson will play Sunday when Seattle (1-0) plays at the Los Angeles Rams.
“He got a sprained ankle and he’s got a little bit of swelling and he’ll make it through it,” Carroll said. “I mean, how could you think otherwise? He’s going to make it through it.
“But we have to take into account that it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be hard for him to practice and stuff like that, so we’ll have to do a few things here.”
Carroll said he talked to Wilson Monday morning, after the team had MRI results and test on Wilson’s ankle, which got stepped on by Miami’s big defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh during a sack in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ 12-10 win Sunday. Though substancially limited in his mobility and ability to throw off his back, right leg, Wilson never missed a play and led the final, 14-play drive to his touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 31 seconds to win the game.
Asked by 710 AM if the injury is a high-ankle sprain, which sometimes can lead to weight-bearing issues and a longer recovery time (starting right guard Germain Ifedi is apparently going to miss a second consecutive game this weekend for what is believed to be that injury), Carroll said, “There’s a little bit of everything -- but nothing’s very serious.
“He’s got a sprained ankle.”
Carroll said Sunday following the game the team had Boykin ready to enter for Wilson. Boykin had his helmet on and was taking snaps with starting center Justin Britt in front of the bench before Wilson popped off the training table to re-enter the game to begin the Seahawks’ next offensive series.
Wilson’s pain threshold and ability to play through injury and discomfort is becoming legendary around the Seahawks. Remember how woozy he looked in the NFC championship game two seasons ago after Green Bay’s Clay Matthews clobbered him helmet to helmet in the open field during a Packers return of a Wilson interception?
Wilson stayed in that game and miraculously rallied Seattle to a win in that one, too, getting the Seahawks to Super Bowl 49.
As Badlwin said Sunday: “He has shown the propensity to do miraculous things.”
That apparent indestructibility is a large reason why the Seahawks felt they could get by with Boykin as the only other quarterback on the roster to begin this season. But after just one game and the Rams’ attacking, athletic defensive front up next, Carroll said he, general manager John Schneider and his staff are considering bringing in a veteran backup QB.
“There will be conversations, yeah,” Carroll said. “We’re already talking.”
Tarvaris Jackson is still available as a free agent. Schneider said in July he’d been talking to the representatives for Jackson, Seattle’s starter in 2011 and Wilson’s backup from 2012 through his contract expiring in January. After legal issues this summer for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a woman believed to be his wife in Florida, Jackson reportedly had those charges there dropped.
Wilson admitted he was limited by the ankle Sunday against Miami. He played on with his wrapped heavily in black tape.
So now it’s time for that ice, prayer, treatment ... and perhaps that veteran backup QB the Seahawks thought they wouldn’t need.
