No time to sleep, just ice: Russell Wilson’s slept 6 hours combined since spraining ankle, to play on Sunday

RENTON Russell Wilson isn’t sleeping.
He’s too cool. Literally.
The Seahawks’ franchise cornerstone said before practicing again on Thursday he’d slept about six combined hours since he sprained his right ankle Sunday in the season-opening win over Miami.
Since then, he’s been on ice. Round-the-clock, “tons” of ice, he said -- beginning minutes after the quarterback played the final 1 1/2 quarters last weekend on the sprained ankle and led Seattle to the win in the final seconds. That, and treatment. Wilson flew up one of his personal trainers from Southern California, Drew Morcos, to treat the ankle in the evenings, after treatment from Seahawks trainers all days.
Wilson said “Yeah, I’ll be ready to roll” to start again at quarterback Sunday for the Seahawks (1-0) against the Rams (0-1) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
He said doctors and trainers are amazed at how the ankle hasn’t really swollen. Wilson credits immediate ice and him wearing a walking boot Sunday night.
By Monday morning, he discarded the boot to get ready to continue his streak of never missing a practice or a game in his five NFL seasons.
#Seahawks video: Russell Wilson smiling, joking about ankle sprain. "Ready to roll" Sunday at Rams. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/NaHy4MLO3x— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 15, 2016
I asked Wilson if his ankle is better than he or the team thought it would be.
“That’s what the doctors and trainers have all been saying. They are kind of shocked it’s doing this well,” Wilson said. “Really not any swelling at all or things like that, because I got on it right away, hammering at it right away.
“It was kind of the mindset -- as you guys know -- just kind of the mindset of being able to overcome a situation.”
It’s clear Wilson is relishing the challenge of playing when perhaps doctors and trainers were saying he should be more injured, more unable to play his 76th consecutive regular-season and postseason game for Seattle to begin his career.
Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll said Wilson was “half-crazy” in so fiendishly trying to conquer this latest challenge, to show he can play through injury.
"His attitude is as charged up as you can imagine,” Carroll said. “As always, he’s excited to prove that he can make this back and get back and all that. He’s half crazy about proving it. So he’s good and his attitude is great.”
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said “we’re expecting him to be full go” Sunday in Los Angeles.
Wilson expects the same.
“Ultimately, I started off in the boot the first night, Sunday night. And Monday morning I just got off of it,” he said. “I knew I wanted to play on Sunday, so I knew I couldn’t play in a boot. Gotta find a way. So that’s kind of been my philosophy on it, for me, and just attacking it with tons of rehab, tons of prayer, tons of positive talk and a lot of hard work with these guys here.”
Wilson went Merriam-Webster to describe his mindset this week: day by day. He didn’t want to answer how long he might be having to get treatment on his ankle.
“I think ultimately just being perfectly clear, being limpid -- that’s a word of the day for you guys -- just trying to be really, really clear for the day. Just understanding what I am trying to do, what I am trying to accomplish for each day. Then go out there and just do what we can do to play a really, really good football team in the Rams and play at a very high level and hopefully come up with a win.”
Wilson said he’s never sprained an ankle before. But he and Carroll have alluded to other bangs and ailments Wilson has played through as a Seahawk.
Such as from this hit in the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
“It’s a new experience,” he said of his sprained ankle this week, “but nothing I can’t handle.”
Comments