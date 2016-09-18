Seahawks’ lowest scoring output in 5 years equals 9-3 loss at Rams

With the offense the way it is behind a new, sputtering line and Russell Wilson playing on a sprained ankle, the Seahawks are going to have to win with defense and Wilson’s defying plays.
That didn’t happen Sunday at Los Angeles. Not much of anything did, at least not positively, for Seattle.
Oh, Wilson tried. His 53-yard strike down the left side to Tyler Lockett, who had spent most of the final 3 quarters on the sideline with a knee injury, got Seattle from its own 12 to the Rams 35 in the final minute.
But on third down, Christine Michael tried to bull through two Rams while seeking the first down line to gain at the Los Angeles 25. Safety Mark Barron knocked the ball from Michael. Linebacker Alec Ogletree recovered. And the Seahawks lost their first game this young season, 9-3 at the packed, roaring Memorial Coliseum, the NFL’s first regular-season game in this city since 1994.
The Seahawks (1-1) managed their fewest points in a game since Oct. 23, 2011, a 6-3 loss at Cleveland. That was a 7-9 season, coach Pete Carroll’s second one -- and only non-playoff season leading Seattle
The NFC West-rival Rams (1-1) looked awful in losing their opening last week 28-0 at San Francisco. They weren’t a ton better Sunday, managing just 283 total yards against Seattle.
But the Seahawks were even worse. In all ways.
They had 12 penalties called on them. Killer ones, too.
The Seahawks couldn’t get out of their own way all day.
They appeared to get a big stop with 2 1/2 minutes left in the game when Cassius Marsh sacked Los Angeles’ Case Keenum. But Marsh grabbed the quarterback while doing it. Instead of fourth and Gardena, the Rams got a first down near midfield -- and forced Seattle to start its next drive at its own 12 with 1:53 left instead of up nearer midfield with more t.
Another example: First and 10 at the Rams 34 in the first half became first and 10 after consecutive false starts by left tackle Bradley Sowell and center Justin Britt. First and goal at the LA 3 became first down at the 13 because wide receiver Jermaine Kearse got called for pass interference picking a defender in the end zone on an incomplete pass.
That drive to somewhere then nowhere ended with Steven Hauschka’s 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter. That tied the game at 3.
Los Angeles untied it after a blown coverage by the Seahawks on tight end Lance Kendricks’ long route behind linebacker Mike Morgan. Case Keenum rolled right then threw back left to Kendricks underneath a clear-out route that sent Seattle safety Earl Thomas deeper. The 44-yard pass set up Greg Zuerlein’s second field goal for the Rams’ 6-3 halftime lead.
Doug Baldwin, Lockett and Thomas Rawls all went off injured under trainers’ watches in the first half. Lockett, the 2015 Pro Bowl rookie kick returner who’s been targeted by Wilson on passes 11 times in the season’s first six quarters, did not return until late with what the Seahawks announced as a knee injury.
Rawls didn’t return after halftime. The Seahawks initially said he had a leg injury.
Wilson was 22 for 35 passing for 254 yards on that ankle he sprained in Seattle’s 12-10 escape late past Miami in last week’s opener.
Michael rushed 10 times for 60 yards, after Rawls started for the first time since he broke his ankle in December.
The Seahawks host the 49ers next Sunday.
