Seahawks’ next opponent: San Francisco 49ers (1-1) have issues, too

SEAHAWKS’ NEXT OPPONENT
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-1)
1:05 p.m. Sunday, CenturyLink Field
Line: Seahawks by 9½.
Against the Seahawks: San Francisco has lost the last five meetings – including the NFC championship game in January 2015, in Seattle – and has lost seven of the last eight dating to the end of the 2012 season. The 49ers trail the all-time series in regular season 19-15. They last won in Seattle on Dec. 24, 2011, 19-17, during the only non-playoff season Pete Carroll has had as the Seahawks’ coach.
What to know: The 49ers smashed the Rams 28-0 at home in their opener and first game under new coach Chip Kelly – then got smashed 46-27 at Carolina last week. … All NFC West teams are 1-1. … The 49ers’ defense has been attacking more – and taking the ball away. San Francisco’s six takeaways are its most through two games since 2003 – and are six more than Seattle’s renowned defense has. … The Niners forced four turnovers by the Panthers last week. … San Francisco leads the NFL with 34 points scored off turnovers. … Linebacker NaVorro Bowman is returning to where he tore the anterior and medial-collateral ligaments in his left knee during that NFC title game at CenturyLink Field in January 2014. He missed all the following season because of that – and has said he remembers Seahawks fans throwing popcorn on him as he got taken off the field injured that day. … The 49ers are allowing 120.5 yards rushing per game through two weeks, 25th in the NFL in run defense so far. … San Francisco’s early average of 311 yards of offense is 27th in the league. Blaine Gabbert, still ahead of Colin Kaepernick on San Francisco’s depth chart, has thrown for just 413 total yards in two games. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes last week at Carolina (17 for 36, with five drops). He had two late interceptions, two touchdown passes and a running score. … "Up and down," Kelly called the performance of Gabbert last week – and of his entire offense. … San Francisco rallied from down 31-10 after three quarters to within 34-27, thanks to those four Panthers turnovers, before Gabbert’s interceptions doomed the comeback. …The 49ers had only two scoring drives of more than 11 yards at Carolina. … Tight end Vance McDonald had a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown from Gabbert last week at Carolina. Last November, the last time the Niners played at Seattle, McDonald scored his first career TD on a 19-yard pass from Gabbert. It was San Francisco’s only TD as the Seahawks won 29-13. … Carlos Hyde has yet to become the big-time runner the 49ers drafted him to be. The former Ohio State star has 122 yards through two games.
Quotable: "He’s our starter. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Blaine. We’re not thinking or talking about not having Blaine in there. It’s about everybody on offense playing better right now." – Kelly, when asked by Bay Area reporters the day after San Francisco’s loss at Carolina if the 49ers were considering replacing Gabbert with Kaepernick at quarterback.
gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com @gbellseattle
Comments