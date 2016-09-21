Seahawks cut FB Will Tukuafu for second time this month, sign RB to practice squad

RENTON Less than three weeks after the Seahawks cut him and one week after they re-signed him, Seattle cut fullback Will Tukuafu again.
The NFL’s official transactions from Wednesday showed the veteran’s contract terminated by the Seahawks for the second time this month. The move came three days after Tukuafu was in for seven of the offense’s 67 plays in the 9-3 loss at Los Angeles.
Official NFL transaction confirms #Seahawks have cut fullback Will Tukuafu. Again pic.twitter.com/uLx72z2PtQ— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 21, 2016
So much for lead tailback Thomas Rawls being so pumped for Tukuafu being back last week.
“Oh, my God!” Rawls exclaimed last week. “Big Will is back. I’m so excited, man. I just cannot stop thinking about him! Because when he gets in a game he breaks like three or four facemasks a game.”
He must not have broken enough face masks against the Rams.
The Seahawks didn’t have a corresponding move to fill Tukuafu’s roster spot on Wednesday. So the 53-man active roster had one open spot entering Thursday, three days before Seattle (1-1) hosts San Francisco.
The team’s other roster move Wednesday was signing former LSU running back Terrence Magee to its practice squad. He played in four games last season for Baltimore as an undrafted rookie. He’s spent time since with the Rams.
