Wilson, Baldwin, Lockett, Graham on track to play vs. 49ers; Thomas Rawls (leg) iffy

RENTON Signs are banged-up Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, and more-fully-go Jimmy Graham will all play against San Francisco on Sunday.
Thomas Rawls? The lead running back’s availability remains in some doubt.
Here’s the Seahawks’ practice-participation report from Wednesday:
#Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls did not practice (shin). QB Russell Wilson full go. TE Jimmy Graham, WR Doug Baldwin, DE Cliff Avril limited pic.twitter.com/7w8AFQBF8V— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 22, 2016
Wilson was again doing everything including running through the daily “bag drill” to begin practice during the first 30 minutes the media is allowed to watch. The fifth-year quarterback hasn’t missed a practice since he sprained his ankle Sept. 11 and finished the opening win over Miami -- and still hasn’t missed one, let alone a game, in his NFL career.
“He looked better than last week, starting the week,” Carroll said of Wilson and his ankle. “He’s ahead.”
Lockett says the only way he won’t play on his sprained knee is if “I’m in a coffin.”
And there are no plans for that.
“I’m good,” the wide receiver with a lot of early-season targets and 2015 Pro Bowl kick returner said before he was limited in practice Wednesday. “I'm alive.”
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin “twisted” his knee in last weekend’s loss at Los Angeles. Baldwin finished the game in which he also got back spasms. After the 9-3 loss to the Rams Baldwin said he “felt like crap.”
“He’s looking fine,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He thinks he’s going to be fine and he’ll practice throughout the week.”
Rawls got kicked in the shin area of his leg during the first half of the Rams game and did not return. That was after he had seven carries for minus-7 yards in his second game since returning from a broken ankle in December.
“He’s got a little strain on the side of his leg. It’s a rare kind of muscle that gets affected and stuff, up his shin, kind of,” Carroll said of Rawls.
His newest injury makes it more likely Christine Michael will get more against the 49ers than the 10 carries he had at Los Angeles, while playing 48 of the offense’s 67 snaps. He gained 60 yards on those 10 carries with Rawls out for the last 2 1/2 quarters.
Graham appeared to get rest Wednesday as he continues his comeback from a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee Nov. 29. Graham played 55 snaps against the Rams, up from 17 the week before in the opening win over Miami.
Even though Graham was limited in practice Carroll said before it: “Jimmy is going to be a big factor for us. He played 50 plays last week and that means he’s playing a regular amount of football. Now that he’s back in there, we can’t keep him out of the forefront. He’s just that good of a player. The week before he played 12. So this was a big jump for him. And I think he, as well as the coaches, think it’s back to normal now.
“He’ll play a lot. He’ll be a big factor that we can count on. Going into that game we weren’t sure if he’d be able to hold on to it. He did a marvelous job so we’re ready to go with him.”
Avril’s injury was new, and Carroll did not discuss it before practice.
Carroll left open the possibility Germain Ifedi might practice Friday, which is a very light workout. It seems likely the rookie starting right guard and first-round draft pick will not return from his high-ankle sprain and make his regular-season debut until the Oct. 2 game at the New York Jets, at the earliest.
