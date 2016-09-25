Seahawks Insider Blog

September 25, 2016 12:07 PM

State of the line vs. SF: Fill in again at RG, only backups a shorter rookie C, college basketball-player T

By Gregg Bell

SEATTLE Here’s the current state of the Seahawks’ offensive line, just before kickoff against San Francisco:

The backup right tackle is again the starting right guard today against the 49ers. Rookie first-round draft choice Germain Ifedi’s NFL regular-season debut is stalled again until next week at the New York Jets at the earliest because of his high-ankle sprain. So J’Marcus Webb makes his third consecutive start there.

The two backup blockers are a short(er) rookie center, Joey Hunt, and an undrafted rookie college basketball player, George Fant.

Left tackle Bradley Sowell, left guard Mark Glowinski, center Justin Britt, Webb and right tackle Garry Gilliam have two chief tasks against San Francisco:

1.) Block for The Christine Michael Show; and...

2.) Don’t get hurt.

Expect Michael to pass his career high of 17 carries set at the end of the 2015 regular season. That’s because lead running back Thomas Rawls is inactive because of a bruised leg, and rookie third-down back C.J. Prosise is out for the second consecutive game with a broken bone in his hand.

That leaves Michael, rookie fifth-round pick Alex Collins and Saturday’s practice-squad promotion Terrence Magee as the three running backs today. The Seahawks have no true fullback on the roster, so expect some creative use of linemen (perhaps such as tight end Brandon Williams) as the fullback for the 10 or so plays Seattle typically uses one in a game.

Plus, plus, quarterback Russell Wilson is playing on a sprained ankle for the second consecutive week.

Coach Pete Carroll said this week the offense needs to return to its roots: It needs to run the ball.

Today, that should mean Michael. Then Michael. Then Michael again.

The rest of the Seahawks’ inactive for today’s game: rookie backup safety Tyvis Powell, rookie backup guard Rees Odhiambo, rookie tight end Nick Vannett (high-ankle sprain) and rookie backup defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

