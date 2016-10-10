Seahawks discuss debate, Donald Trump’s ‘locker-room talk’: “It’s just kind of a disgrace”

RENTON Talk in the Seahawks’ locker room is not the same as the “locker-room talk” Donald Trump described during the most recent presidential debate.
That’s what Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett and top wide receiver Doug Baldwin said Monday -- from inside Seattle’s locker room. They said teammates were indeed discussing Sunday’s night’s presidential debate upon the players’ return from their bye for practice on Monday.
Bennett, pointedly, and Baldwin (less so) commented on the Republican nominee’s characterization during the debate of his leaked recorded comments from 2005 -- which caused a national firestorm over the weekend for Trump bragging about grouping women to whom he is attracted -- as “locker-room talk.”
Bennett said he was on a plane during Sunday night’s debate flying back from his bye-week vacation by the ocean.
"I’ve just been reading up on some of the content that some people like to grab women by certain areas. I’ve just seen a sequence of it,” Bennett said.
“I don’t know. It’s kind of crazy all the stuff that is going on and you can have a president that doesn’t understand the people. It’s just kind of a disgrace a little bit.
“As a parent of (three) daughters I felt like ... I was irate. ‘Locker-room talk’? I don’t even know if that’s ‘locker-room talk,’ though. That was kind of crazy to be talking about a woman like that. Women are so important. Without a women none of us would be here.
“So you can’t disrespect women, at all. That stuff that’s going on, it’s terrible.”
I asked Bennett if he did not appreciate how Trump was depicting locker rooms, Bennett said, “Oh, yeah, definitely.
“I don’t think anybody goes out of their way to go out and disrespect women in that type of way or feels that because of their situation that they can disrespect women, you know, because you are a superstar you can get away with it? That’s not true. People you’ve got to treat people right and treat women with respect.”
Baldwin was asked following the first practice for Sunday’s game against Atlanta if he and Seahawks teammates discussed the debate.
“Yeah, we did,” he said in an obvious, downcast tone.
Asked what that talk was like, Baldwin said, “a disappointing one.”
Well, in that regard he is and his teammates are not alone.
"Yeah,” Baldwin said, “I feel that."
So what is and is not “locker-room talk”?
“Are you, uh...referring to Donald Trump?” Baldwin said, sounding like a man who has recently chosen big battles and didn’t want another one. “You know, I'm not going to judge a man in that light, because everybody says dumb stuff, at times. Everybody makes mistakes.
“I'm not too surprised by that, I'll say that. Have I heard things like that in the locker room? Not THAT aggressive. Again, locker-room talk, it can be aggressive sometimes. But I don't think I've heard -- ever heard -- anything like that."
Asked if Trump’s description paints locker rooms of professional sports in a bad way, Baldwin said: “Maybe, because he's not in the locker room. He's not in a violent sport. So I don't know if he really knows what locker-room talk is. It's not that, I can tell you that."
