Seahawks Insider Blog

October 10, 2016 5:46 PM

Seahawks discuss debate, Donald Trump’s ‘locker-room talk’: “It’s just kind of a disgrace”

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

RENTON Talk in the Seahawks’ locker room is not the same as the “locker-room talk” Donald Trump described during the most recent presidential debate.

That’s what Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett and top wide receiver Doug Baldwin said Monday -- from inside Seattle’s locker room. They said teammates were indeed discussing Sunday’s night’s presidential debate upon the players’ return from their bye for practice on Monday.

Bennett, pointedly, and Baldwin (less so) commented on the Republican nominee’s characterization during the debate of his leaked recorded comments from 2005 -- which caused a national firestorm over the weekend for Trump bragging about grouping women to whom he is attracted -- as “locker-room talk.”

Bennett said he was on a plane during Sunday night’s debate flying back from his bye-week vacation by the ocean.

"I’ve just been reading up on some of the content that some people like to grab women by certain areas. I’ve just seen a sequence of it,” Bennett said.

“I don’t know. It’s kind of crazy all the stuff that is going on and you can have a president that doesn’t understand the people. It’s just kind of a disgrace a little bit.

“As a parent of (three) daughters I felt like ... I was irate. ‘Locker-room talk’? I don’t even know if that’s ‘locker-room talk,’ though. That was kind of crazy to be talking about a woman like that. Women are so important. Without a women none of us would be here.

“So you can’t disrespect women, at all. That stuff that’s going on, it’s terrible.”

I asked Bennett if he did not appreciate how Trump was depicting locker rooms, Bennett said, “Oh, yeah, definitely.

“I don’t think anybody goes out of their way to go out and disrespect women in that type of way or feels that because of their situation that they can disrespect women, you know, because you are a superstar you can get away with it? That’s not true. People you’ve got to treat people right and treat women with respect.”

Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

The Seahawks return from their bye week to begin preparations for the undefeated Atlanta Falcons.

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

Baldwin was asked following the first practice for Sunday’s game against Atlanta if he and Seahawks teammates discussed the debate.

“Yeah, we did,” he said in an obvious, downcast tone.

Asked what that talk was like, Baldwin said, “a disappointing one.”

Well, in that regard he is and his teammates are not alone.

"Yeah,” Baldwin said, “I feel that."

So what is and is not “locker-room talk”?

“Are you, uh...referring to Donald Trump?” Baldwin said, sounding like a man who has recently chosen big battles and didn’t want another one. “You know, I'm not going to judge a man in that light, because everybody says dumb stuff, at times. Everybody makes mistakes.

“I'm not too surprised by that, I'll say that. Have I heard things like that in the locker room? Not THAT aggressive. Again, locker-room talk, it can be aggressive sometimes. But I don't think I've heard -- ever heard -- anything like that."

Asked if Trump’s description paints locker rooms of professional sports in a bad way, Baldwin said: “Maybe, because he's not in the locker room. He's not in a violent sport. So I don't know if he really knows what locker-room talk is. It's not that, I can tell you that."

Related content

Seahawks Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

View more video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos