October 25, 2016 10:13 PM

Russell Wilson confirms he and wife Ciara are expecting a baby

By Gregg Bell

Russell Wilson’s life sure just changed.

And it has nothing to do with his sprained knee or ankle, Seattle’s offense or Sunday’s opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks’ quarterback who turns 28 next month announced on his social-media accounts Tuesday night he and his wife Ciara are expecting a baby.

His Instragram account has a photo of him and his wife holding her tummy -- she with the R&B singer’s left hand containing her wedding ring that’s about the size of Rhode Island.

Rumors of the Wilsons expecting intensified last week with unnamed sources breaking the news to online entertainment outlet E! News. The Seahawks said Friday their quarterback would not be commenting on those rumors.

Wilson and Ciara got married in July, in an idyllic setting at a castle in the English countryside.

It’s the first child for Wilson, who was previously married for two years until 2014.

Ciara has a toddler son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

