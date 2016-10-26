New, third injury for Russell Wilson: right pectoral muscle limits QB in practice

RENTON For four years Russell Wilson’s indestructibility masked the Seahawks’ issues on the offensive line.
The mask is off now.
Wilson has a new, third injury.
The Seahawks on Wednesday listed their previously indestructible quarterback as “limited” in practice participation with a new, pectoral injury on his right, throwing side. It was the first time in Wilson’s five seasons he’s been listed as limited on a daily report.
Wilson had not been listed by the team as limited on any practice day following the high-ankle sprain he got getting stepped on by Miami’s Ndamukong Suh on a sack in the opener Sept. 11, nor after the sprained medial collateral ligament he got in his left knee Sept. 25 while getting sacked by San Francisco’s Eli Harold from behind.
Arizona’s Chandler Jones came around Wilson’s back, right throwing shoulder and hit him in the fourth quarter last weekend in Seattle’s overtime tie. Jones knocked the ball from Wilson’s right hand for a fumble that bounded 20 yards behind the quarterback before Seahawks guard Mark Glowinski covered it at the 1 to ruin another Seattle drive that night.
On Monday, Carroll said Sunday night’s game was the first time he did not come out of a game feeling the ankle or the knee since he injured them. But now, a pectoral injury.
Sowell has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee that had him on crutches following the Cardinals game. But line coach Tom Cable said he was in stance Wednesday. Cable and coach Pete Carroll did not completely rule out Sowell from starting again Sunday at New Orleans, but in the meantime are preparing undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant to play for Sowell.
Tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive end Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebacker Bobby Wagner all rested following the Arizona marathon three days earlier.
Strong safety Kam Chancellor remains iffy to return to playing Sunday in New Orleans. He’s missed the last two games with a pulled groin while Kelcie McCray has started.
