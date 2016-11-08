Seahawks beat Buffalo on Monday Night Football, by Joshua Bessex

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) tries to shake off a tackle by Bills corner back Corey White (30) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll meets with members of the military in the end zone before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) runs in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) juggles a pass before eventually dropping it in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Security tackles a shirtless man who ran on the field in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter and Bills running back Mike Gillislee celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) speaks with an official during a break in the second quarter Monday.
Staff Sgt. Jonathan McLaughlin leads the Seahawks as they run out on the field during pregame festivities. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Bills offensive lineman Ryan Groy (72) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greet each other after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Cassius Marsh (91) is brought down by a group of Bills during a return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs through a tackle by Seahawks safety Kelcie McCray (33) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Jeremy Lane celebrates an incomplete pass by Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (not pictured) to force a turnover on downs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) takes down Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Nate Boyer talks on the sidelines before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs out onto the field during pregame festivities. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham pulls down a one-handed catch for a touchdown through the defense of Bills corner back Nickell Robey-Coleman (21) and Bills safety Robert Blanton (26) in the second quarter. Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) pushes Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) out of bounds in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Hair flies as the Sea Gals perform before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks fans cheer in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Seahawks safety Kelcie McCray celebrate an incomplete pass by Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (not pictured) to force a turnover on downs in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) falls after bringing in a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks linebackers K.J. Wright (50) and Bobby Wagner (54) tackle Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) on Monday night.
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ 31-25 victory over Buffalo.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham pulls down a one-handed catch for a touchdown through the defense of Bills corner back Nickell Robey-Coleman (21) and Bills safety Robert Blanton (26) in the second quarter. Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, center, pulls down a one-handed catch for a touchdown through the defense of Buffalo’s Robert Blanton, left, and Nickell Robey-Coleman.
The "Seahawks Predator" stands on the sideline before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) stares down Bills wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (88) as he runs back an interception in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
An official breaks up Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) and Seahawks corner back Jeremy Lane (20) as things got chippy in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seattle’s Brock Coyle, right, pushes Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy out of bounds at the goal line.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) runs in to tackle Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll poses for a photo with Sgt. First Class Pepe Valdez, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, left, and Specialist Dean Atkinson Jr., out of Ephrata, Wash., right. The Seattle Seahawks played the Buffalo Bills in a NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, November 7, 2016.
