JBLM Army soldiers visit practice, present Army brat Jermaine Kearse with Beat Navy gear

RENTON Go Army. Beat Navy.
It’s not just a personal preference.
That was what was on the gear Nike supplied to some of the Seahawks players the company has as endorsers, including Russell Wilson and Jermaine Kearse, following Thursday’s outdoor practice at team headquarters.
Army soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in their battle-dress uniforms, marched in two columns onto the field and into the team’s huddle following the practice.
Coach Pete Carroll invited the soldiers into the team’s huddle.
Kearse was born 26 years ago on then-Fort Lewis as a son of an Army sergeant. His 15:1 Jermaine Kearse Foundation benefits families and children of military families.
A captain in the Army’s Second Infantry division began the post-practice festivities by thanking Kearse for all he does for the military community.
"I think when I speak for myself I speak for everyone: We appreciate your service and the sacrifices that you and your families make," Kearse told the officer.
The captain then broke the team for the locker room with "Go Hawks!"
For his support for the Armed Forces, @JKearse_15 received a special delivery from the @USArmy after today's practice.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 9, 2016
#SeahawksSalute pic.twitter.com/oOXJxqIA12
Army plays Navy in the 119th meeting of the service academies on Saturday in Baltimore.
No, I’m not going to mention how many wins in a row Navy has in the unique, iconic series. (It’s more than 13, fewer than 15).
Here’s what happened in the latest meeting, which I attended last December in Philadelphia. It was the first Army-Navy game I’ve been to since I graduated in 1993.
Comments