Pete Carroll, once more, with feeling, on Rams job: “I couldn’t have said it more clearly: I’m not interested”

RENTON Pete Carroll didn’t want to leave any doubt about his disinterest in the Rams’ coaching job, on the eve of playing them.
“I couldn't have said it any more clearly: I'm not interested,” the Seahawks’ coach said Wednesday following Seattle’s final full practice before it faces Los Angeles Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.
Carroll’s clarity came a day after he was asked by media members that cover the Rams, in the negative: would you like to rule out any possibility you will replace fired Jeff Fisher as the Rams’ coach.
“Yes,” Carroll told the Los Angeles media on that conference call Tuesday.
On Monday, not even 10 hours after the Rams fired Fisher, a report from Yahoo! Sports said Carroll was at the top of the team’s wish list for a new coach. Yahoo! Sports cited “multiple sources with insight into the earliest stages of the Rams coaching search.”
I detail here the reasons Carroll won’t go, and is squashing this idea before it can gain traction.
The Rams (4-9) promoted special-teams coach John Fassel to be their interim head man for Thursday’s game and presumably the final three games of their season.
Fassel is trying to regroup a team that beat Seattle 9-3 back on Sept. 18 and has won the last three meetings of division rivals.
This is, as Carroll said on Wednesday, “a championship opportunity” for the Seahawks. Carroll says that every week about every game for his team. But this time it’s true: Seattle (8-4-1) will win the NFC West for the third time in four seasons if it sends Los Angeles and rookie starting quarterback Jared Goff to their fifth consecutive loss.
“It’s a championship attempt for us in every way. We’ve prepared like it and we expect to play like that,” Carroll said. “Really hoping we can turn out a great football game and fans can have a blast and all that, and we can take the next step.”
The coach noted “we’re in pretty good shape going in” health-wise. The only two questionable players -- beyond rookie running back C.J. Prosise and defensive end Damontre Moore reminaining out with longer-term injuries -- are special-teams players Brock Coyle and Dewey McDonald.
#Seahawks' injury report for Thursday vs Rams: Only special-teams players questionable--beyond RB C.J. Prosise, DE Damontre Moore still out pic.twitter.com/iVEvlEMvUr— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 14, 2016
“We’ll find out about Brock Coyle (in pregame tests). He did well enough to practice (Tuesday) and (Wednesday), so he has a chance. The practices aren’t demanding, so it’s the workouts that count, so we’ll see how he does. Happy about that one.”
Carroll noted the Seahawks will be in their “Color Rush” uniforms the league has teams playing on Thursday night wear. Seattle’s are nuclear green from head to toe.
Neon Color Rush uniforms for the Seahawks this Thursday pic.twitter.com/uEY0lOmcVh— SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited) December 13, 2016
You’ve been warned.
While we are on the fashion kick: The Rams are going to be in all white Thursday -- including a return to their 1960s white-horn helmets Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones, Roman Gabriel and those Rams wore. Los Angeles last wore the white horns in 1972.
Behind the Horns with #Rams legend Rosey Grier— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 13, 2016
See the horns live on Thursday Night Football https://t.co/IctGwnYMOn pic.twitter.com/gGas8m0yKI
