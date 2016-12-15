Seahawks 24, Rams 3: Wilson’s 3 TD passes, swarming defense clinch NFC West title

Tyler Lockett returned to zoom.
Russell Wilson returned to top passing form.
Michael Bennett returned from knee surgery to sacking, three-hip-thrust form for a hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty. Then he got nailed in the side of the head and went to the locker room after Rams running back Todd Gurley slammed unknowingly into the side of the Pro Bowl defensive end’s helmet.
Oh, and Richard Sherman screamed at Darrell Bevell on the sideline while the playcaller was working a drive that ended in Seattle’s third touchdown. The offensive coordinator barked back. Defensive coordinator Kris Richard and teammates had to pull Sherman away from Bevell.
All that and more was how the Seahawks clinched their third NFC West division title in four seasons with a 24-3 victory over Los Angeles Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.
Wilson completed 19 of 26 throws for 229 yards and his third three-touchdown passing game this season. Bennett had his first sack since knee surgery cost him five games last month. Cliff Avril and Frank Clark each had 1 1/2 sacks of Los Angeles rookie Jared Goff before Sherman knocked the league’s No. 1 overall draft choice out of the game with a flying shoulder hit in a wild fourth quarter.
And the Seahawks (9-4-1) kept their chances intact to get a first-round bye in next month’s playoffs. The fifth consecutive playoff berth matches a franchise record, which happened under Mike Holmgren from 2003-07.
Seattle must wait for Detroit’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday to see if they move past the Lions (9-4) back into the No. 2 spot in the conference. The top two playoff seeds gets first-round byes and a home game in the second round of next month’s postseason.
Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense took off after the first target of tight end Jimmy Graham — which didn’t come until 7 minutes were left in the third quarter. Wilson’s pass to him down the left seam gained 31 yards, with Graham blowing through two Rams defenders to the L.A. 14.
Trying to stop @TheJimmyGraham?— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 16, 2016
That's... ambitious. #LAvsSEA #TNF https://t.co/rdaCFIY3i9
That set up Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin, who juked Troy Hill out of his white shoes with a start-and-stop move just inside the goal line to the back left of the end zone.
That was while Sherman was steaming at Bevell during a bizarre, remarkable sideshow along Seattle’s sideline.
The second half included Bennett and punter Jon Ryan leaving for to be evaluated for concussions, Ryan after he took off on a long run out of punt formation in the fourth quarter.
The first half was as ugly as the second was wild.
The Seahawks had 15 yards rushing on 11 carries, eight penalties and got gifted a field goal when Los Angeles punter Johnny Hekker threw a fake-punt pass well short of a wide-open receiver for a Rams turnover on downs in their own end.
Yet they still led 10-3 at halftime. That touchdown lead was from a gift, too: On fourth and 1 from the Rams 13 early in the second quarter, L.A. linebacker Alec Ogletree was flagged for holding Seattle tight end Luke Willson away from the ball. That was while Wilson turfed a pass short of the feet of in-the-clear fullback Marcel Reece at the goal line. Instead of giving the ball back to the Rams, Seattle got a first down by penalty. Wilson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Willson in the left flat on the next play was the ugly half’s only touchdown.
The Rams had two chances to equal that TD. Michael Thomas got far behind safety Steven Terrell, Seattle’s fill-in for injured three-time All-Pro Earl Thomas, but dropped a long pass from Goff deep in Seahawks territory in the first quarter. Later in that period the Seahawks left Rams wide receiver Brian Quick alone in the end zone, but Goff’s throw was wide left of Quick while he lunged in vain at the incomplete pass.
That drive ended with Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner stopping Rams 2015 NFL rookie of the year Todd Gurley short of the line to gain on a fourth-down run.
The Rams’ defensive front controlled the Seahawks’ offensive line for the fourth consecutive meeting. Seattle’s blockers also committed three false-start penalties in the first half.
Gregg Bell: @gbellseattle
Comments