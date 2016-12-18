Seahawks Insider Blog

December 18, 2016 10:36 AM

Damontre Moore’s future with team in doubt after booked, released for DWI, driving with suspended license

By Gregg Bell

Records from the King County Jail show Seahawks defensive end Damontre Moore was arrested and booked into custody Saturday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, jeopardizing his future with the team -- and in the NFL.

Moore has played in four games as a reserve but missed the last two with a foot injury since Seattle signed him last month. He was booked at 6:56 a.m. Saturday into King County Jail and released at 3:36 p.m. on a $1,000 bond for the DWI charge and $500 for the suspended license. The case was referred to the King County district court in Redmond.

The Seahawks are aware of his arrest. The NFC West champions gave their players Friday, Saturday and Sunday off following its 24-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night. Seattle (9-4-1) hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve.

Coach Pete Carroll noted last month how Moore, a third-round draft choice by the New York Giants in 2013, had “jumped right off the film” with his effort on pass rushing. He has seven tackles and half a sack in his four games. He made a big impression in his first game, Nov. 7, when he made three tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage against Buffalo.

But now he’s in danger of being released by his fourth team in about a year. The Giants gave up on him after Moore got fined $20,000 for a blatant hit on Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford, got suspended for a game for what the Giants called a disciplinary issues, then had a fight with a teammate over Beats by Dre headphones. The Miami Dolphins cut him after he played three games for them at the end of the 2015 season; Moore was called “an enigma” there. The Oakland Raiders released him this preseason.

Now, with his arrest with two games remaining in the regular season and injury before that, Moore may have paved his way out of Seattle.

