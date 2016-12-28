Line coach Tom Cable: Germain Ifedi “fairly dominant” lately; Garry Gilliam staying at RT; no panic

RENTON Garry Gilliam will remain the starting right tackle.
Rookie Germain Ifedi has been “fairly dominant” the last few games.
The offensive line had a “spectacular” second half -- maybe the best Seattle’s maligned blockers have played all year -- against Arizona, but only after a poor first half.
Oh, and Tom Cable doesn’t do panic. No matter how much you think he should.
That’s what the veteran line coach said following practice Wednesday, four days after quarterback Russell Wilson got sacked six times and hit 14 more in the NFC West champions’ loss to the Cardinals.
“We’ve been so good for all these years. And everybody likes to hit the panic button (now). But I don’t. We don’t,” Cable said.
“It’s just a matter of being truthful; own the truth. The first time we haven’t been a great rushing team? OK. A lot of battles for that. You just keep building it back until you get it right.”
Cable said that is the approach the he and the Seahawks take with his young line. It has two rookie starters Ifedi at right tackle and George Fant at left tackle, plus a first-time center in former guard and tackle Justin Britt.
“We have to become a little more complete, in maturity, across the board on offense. Not just the offensive line, but everybody,” Cable said. “Because in the first half (against Arizona) nobody was any good, and in the second half everybody was really good.
“I think you have to kind of own the truth there, and that’s what we are trying to do. We’ve got to become more consistent.
“I think we are pressing, and I think focus comes into play. Then discipline and assignment, whether it’s calling the right play, stepping with the right foot, running the right route -- whatever it is.”
I asked Cable if in early September when he saw how his unit was turning out, how veteran J’Marcus Webb would be a non-factor and he’d be going with all these kids on the NFL’s lowest-paid O-line if he knew they’d inevitably be inconsistent.
Cable went philosophical.
“The truth is when you go through a long season there are all these ups and downs sometimes. And you are tying to avoid the downs,” he said. “We haven’t been able to consistently do that. So you keep working on it.
“I think it’s kind of cool what’s going on. I mean, nobody likes to get beat and all that, but these things you are packing experience and opportunity away for the future. And obviously I think this group will be really, really good. Getting there, though, you would like to be smoother, in terms of the transition and the consistency.
“So to answer your question, you hope not. You hope you don’t have those ups and downs. When you do you hope you handle them the right way. And that’s obviously what we’ve been working on for a while now.”
So entering Sunday’s regular-season finale at San Francisco, how close is this offensive line to where it needs to be for the playoffs that for Seattle are likely to begin the weekend after this one?
“I think if we win the next week, then we’re there,” Cable said.
“This business is week to week. To make more out of that I think would be foolish. It’s what you do right now. And again, the first half (last weekend) not very good, the second half spectacular -- maybe the best football we played all year.
“Where was that the first 30 minutes? That’s really the question.”
RAWLS FULL GO
All signs are lead running back Thomas Rawls, who missed the second half of the loss to Arizona with a bruised shoulder, will start against the 49ers on Sunday. He practiced fully on Wednesday, and coach Pete Carroll said Rawls’ third injury in 12-plus months is “slight.”
#Seahawks practice report: Good news: RB Thomas Rawls full go. Bruised shoulder that coach Pete Carroll said is "slight." Should play at SF pic.twitter.com/TDzZvPmddm— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2016
Tight end Jimmy Graham had his usual midweek practice off. Kam Chancellor was resting the ankle he injured last weekend but from which he returned to finish the game.
Comments