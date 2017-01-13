Seahawks list C.J. Prosise questionable to play at Atlanta, increasing signs rookie RB will try

ON WAY TO ATLANTA The Seahawks listed running back C.J. Prosise as questionable to play Saturday in the NFC divisional playoff game at Atlanta.
It’s a better status than many people thought he’d have.
#Seahawks officially list RB C.J. Prosise as questionable for Saturday's playoff game at Atlanta. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HTx22ONKTd— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 13, 2017
As we discussed all week -- including this morning on KJR AM radio’s “Mitch in the Morning” show back in Seattle -- I’m sensing the rookie third-round draft choice will play for the first time since he broke his scapula during the win over Philadelphia on Nov. 20.
He was a full participant in practice on Thursday, which coach Pete Carroll called “a good sign.” Carroll said the decision whether Prosise will play will come on game day. But the only way to test the health of his shoulder blade would be in a game; he wore a no-contact jersey all week in practice, but the team doesn’t hit in practices, anyway.
And if they didn’t intend to at least try their third-down back in a playoff game the Seahawks would have placed Prosise on injured reserve months ago, ending his seasons. Saturday seems to be why he’s remained on the active roster the last seven weeks.
“He made it through practice all this week,” Carroll said Thursday of Prosise, who has yet to complete a game together with lead back Thomas Rawls. “We are going to take it day to day, take it to the stadium and see how it goes.
“He’s regaining his confidence to kind of get going again. It’s been a while, you know, seven weeks or something like that. He took a lot of turns (Wednesday) and again (Thursday). So he’s getting back.
“Not sure how we are going to do that. We’ll check him after the whole week’s (done) and then see how it goes – all the way to game day. He did practice all week, so that’s a really good sign.”
If the Seahawks ultimately determine Prosise is not ready, fullback Marcel Reece and J.D. McKissic, Seattle’s waiver pickup from the Falcons last months, will again be the options as pass catchers out of the backfield.
All others on the Seahawks’ active roster are deemed healthy and full go for Saturday’s chance to advance to next weekennd’s conference championship game. That includes defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, who missed last weekend’s wild-card playoff win over Detroit because of a concussion the run stopper got on New Year’s Day in the regular-season finale at San Francisco. McDaniel has been a full participant in practice all week.
Reece practiced all week fully after getting his foot stepped on early in last weekend’s win over the Lions.
