Seahawks Insider Blog

January 15, 2017 10:14 AM

Seahawks players, fans react on social media to playoff loss

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

By Kenny Via

kvia@thenewstribune.com

The Seattle Seahawks’ season ended Saturday with a 36-20 divisional playoff loss to the Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Afterward, several players took to social media to say goodbye, express their appreciation for fans or just comment on the end of the team’s latest run.

Quarterback Russell Wilson found perspective with a tribute to his wife Ciara on Instagram.

Defensive end Cassius Marsh looked to the future.

And injured free safety Earl Thomas lashed out at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Here’s a roundup of other reactions from coach Pete Carroll, players and some of the team’s most visible fans:

Related content

Seahawks Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor

View more video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos