Seahawks Insider Blog

January 17, 2017 5:15 PM

K.J. Wright makes first Pro Bowl, Jimmy Graham his fourth, as injury replacements

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

K.J. Wright and his Seahawks’ teammates have been waiting for years for the overlooked outside linebacker to get national recognition.

They got some of what they’ve been looking for on Tuesday.

Wright is going to his first Pro Bowl.

The league and team announced Wright has gone from alternate for this month’s all-star game to participant. He will replace Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who won’t play because of an injury.

Wright, who just finished his sixth season in the NFL with Seattle, was stoked.

The Seahawks got a sixth Pro Bowl player for this season when tight end Jimmy Graham also became a injury replacement for the game. He will take the place of injured Washington tight end Jordan Reed. This will be the fourth Pro Bowl for Graham in his six NFL seasons, the last two with Seattle. His other Pro Bowls were in 2011, ‘13 and ‘14 when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Wright and Graham will join cornerback Richard Sherman, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in this Pro Bowl. It is January 29 in Orlando, Florida, on the Sunday between this weekend’s conference-title games and Super Bowl 51.

Related content

Seahawks Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

View more video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos