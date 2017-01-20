Seahawks Insider Blog

January 20, 2017 3:00 PM

Seahawks reportedly hire a third defensive-line coach, former Bears assistant Clint Hurtt

By Gregg Bell

The Seahawks apparently have a third coach for their defensive line, one fewer than they have players starting on it.

Adam Caplan of ESPN first reported on Friday that Seattle is hiring former Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt as a defensive line coach.

The team has not made an official announcement or any acknowledgement of Hurtt’s hire.

Travis Jones remains the Seahawks’ defensive line coach and Dwaine Board is an assistant with the D-line. The team announced Nov. 27 just before kickoff at Tampa Bay that Jones missed that game with an unspecified illness.

Hurtt was the Bears’ assistant defensive line coach in 2014. That was after he left the University of Louisville and college football following the NCAA giving him a “show-cause” penalty in 2013 for violations while he was an assistant at Miami.

