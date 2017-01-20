Seahawks officially sign CB Perrish Cox, G Robert Myers to 2017 contracts

The NFL’s transactions for Friday showed the Seahawks have officially signed free-agent cornerback Perrish Cox.
And, hey, they officially added a new offensive lineman.
But before you get too fired up over Seattle getting an import for that troublesome spot, guard Robert Myers isn’t exactly new. Myers, who also officially signed for 2017 on Friday, signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in late September. He went on injured reserve in December.
News broke earlier this week that the 30-year-old Cox was coming to the Seahawks. The former Tennessee Titan and San Francisco 49er is insurance as starting cornerback and restricted free agent DeShawn Shead recovers from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he got in last weekend’s season-ending playoff loss at Atlanta. Shead may not be ready for the start of next season.
Cox started 22 games the past two seasons for Tennessee before the Titans released him in November. He played in two games for Seattle in the 2013 season, then signed with San Francisco and played for the 49ers through 2014.
Myers, 6 feet 6 and 335 pounds, was a fifth-round draft choice by Baltimore in 2015. The Ravens released him that September. He spent a week with Indianapolis before the Colts released him. He spent three months on the Ravens’ practice squad before Denver signed him to its active roster in late December 2015. The Broncos waived him this September, and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad three weeks later.
