Richard Sherman calls NFL possibly taking 2nd-round pick from Seahawks “harsh” and “foolishness”

Richard Sherman calls the NFL potentially taking from the Seahawks a high draft choice for not reporting his knee injury this past season “harsh” and “some foolishness.”
No surprise there.
Seattle’s three-time All-Pro cornerback commented to ESPN on Wednesday at the NFC team’s practice in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for Sunday’s Pro Bowl in nearby Orlando. They were his first public words since Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed 10 days earlier Sherman played the late part of the 2016 season and two playoff games with a “significant, legit” knee injury.
"I don't know if that should be the retribution," Sherman told ESPN Wednesday in Florida. "I don't know what the course should be. But I think that's a bit harsh.”
The NFL is investigating the Seahawks for the fourth time in six years, this time for violating the league’s practice-report policies. The team did not list Sherman’s knee injury Carroll described this month on any practice or game injury report this past season. The league is believed to be considering taking Seattle’s second-round draft choice.
"I heard some foolishness like that. That's just unfortunate,” Sherman told ESPN. “I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason. I think if there's other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it's going to be curious how they treat the other teams.”
Though he acknowledged he’s been “banged up,” Sherman said he’s “good enough” to play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl.
"You know, everybody plays banged up. It's a rough sport," Sherman said. "You just keep playing. It is what it is.”
How’s his knee?
“Good enough to be out here. So I’m good enough,” Sherman said after the Pro Bowl practice. “All these guys are banged-up, nicked up. It just is what it is. Football is violent. It's a 100-percent injury rate."
Carroll said Sherman had a medial collateral ligament injury late this past season. He didn’t miss a game but the team did not report the injury. For six of the last seven game weeks Sherman missed one day of practice that the team listed on the league’s official practice report as “NIR” for “not injury related.”
The Seahawks are already losing a fifth-round pick in April’s draft because of a third violation of hitting too much in what are supposed to be no-contact minicamp and organized-team-activity (OTA) practices in the offseason.
