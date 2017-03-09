Seahawks Insider Blog

March 9, 2017 2:28 PM

Seahawks reportedly sign T/G Luke Joeckel from Jacksonville for one year, $8 million

The Seahawks’ first strike to get older and better on their offensive line is apparently a low-risk one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Thursday as the NFL’s free-agent market opened that the Seahawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle and guard Luke Joeckel, a former No. 2-overall draft pick.

The deal is reportedly for $8 million. That’s more than the Seahawks paid the entire starting five that finished last season on its O-line.

One year means this is a stop-gap move to get more experienced on a unit that had undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant as its starting left tackle in 2016.

Joeckel, 25, started 35 games for the Jaguars at left tackle before moving to left guard last season.

Last week at the NFL combine Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he wanted the Seahawks to get older on its offensive line, which he felt got too inexperienced to be fully effective in 2016.

