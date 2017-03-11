Seahawks officially announce signing of free-agent offensive lineman...Luke Joeckel

The Seahawks officially announced the signing of a new, free-agent offensive lineman.
No, not T.J. Lang.
Seattle on Saturday made official what became known two days earlier on the first day of NFL free agency: The team signed 25-year-old tackle Luke Joeckel from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Luke Joeckel.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 11, 2017
Meanwhile, Lang left Seattle on Saturday afternoon, after the 2016 Pro Bowl guard with the Green Bay Packers had an overnight visit with the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider. Schneider was Green Bay’s director of football operations when the Packers drafted Lang in the fourth round in 2009 -- and, potentially intriguing for Seattle, then made Lang a tackle for parts of his first four years in the league.
Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post has had travel agent-like details on Lang’s intinerary all weekend since he left a free-agent visit with Detroit on Thursday. He reported the Seahawks’ meeting and pitch went “great” and Lang may have an answer by Sunday.
Sources: #Seahawks just finished w/TJ Lang and his wife. Meeting/pitch went "great" and Lang may have an answer 4 SEA as early as tomorrow.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2017
For what it’s worth -- and these social-media days, it may be something -- Lang (@TJLang70) began following the Seahawks’ official Twitter account.
Signing Lang, with his experience of 16 playoff games, a Super Bowl and four seasons of standout play as an every-game starter for the Packers would be a Seahawks’ coup. It would show more than the one-year deal for Joeckel that Seattle is serious about upgrading their offensive line that was so iffy and inexperienced in 2016.
For Joeckel, the team didn’t specify contract details for the league’s second-overall draft choice from 2013. But he’s believed to have signed for one year and up to $8 million, including incentives.
The most popular incentives around the NFL lately are per-game bonuses, giving the player extra money to bet on himself that he’ll be on the roster each week and the team the option to lower their liability if the player doesn’t pan out.
Joeckel had season-ending surgery in October to repair a torn anterior cruicate ligament, a torn medial collateral ligament and meniscus in his left knee. That’s why he had to settle for a prove-it, one-year deal on the open market.
