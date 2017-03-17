Seahawks add more experience to offensive line, sign free agent Oday Aboushi

The Seahawks weren’t done adding experience to their offensive line, after all.
After the first and even second waves or signings in free agency that began eight days earlier, Seattle on Friday agreed on a free-agent contract with 25-year-old guard Oday Aboushi.
Aboushi confirmed he was now a Seahawk on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.
It's official, can't wait to get to work!!! pic.twitter.com/pGHs0isORL— Oday Aboushi (@Oday_Aboushi75) March 17, 2017
Aboushi has started 18 games the last three seasons, 10 for the New York Jets in 2014, five for Houston as an injury replacement in 2015 and three for the Texans last season.
Like the rest of the Seahawks’ deals so far in free agency, Aboushi’s deal is believed to be for one year. Same for tackle Luke Joeckel, running back Eddie Lacy and Friday’s re-signings of cornerback DeShawn Shead and tight end Luke Willson.
Aboushi has played both left guard and right guard in the NFL, and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference tackle at Virginia. The Jets selected him the fifth round of the 2013 draft.
He could become an option for the Seahawks at either guard position, where Mark Glowinski started on the left and 2016 top rookie pick Germain Ifedi started on the right last season. He could also conceivably be tried at tackle, where undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant and former undrafted college tight end Garry Gilliam started in 2016.
Wherever Aboushi ultimately proves himself, Seattle is making good on general manager John Schneider’s stated desire this month to get more experienced and competitive on the iffy offensive line.
Comments