Seahawks reportedly agree to 1-year, $2M deal with free-agent DB Bradley McDougald from Tampa Bay

The Seahawks have a new option in their secondary that needed one.
The team is about to announce the signing of free agent Bradley McDougald from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one year and $2 million, according to a report from the league-owned NFL Network.
The #Seahawks are signing former #Bucs S Bradley Mcdougald to a 1-year deal worth $2M, source said. Increased depth there for SEA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2017
The 26-year-old McDougald has started 31 of a possible 32 games the last two seasons for the Buccaneers, including November’s home win for Tampa Bay when he intercepted Seattle’s Russell Wilson on a late, desperation heave.
He’s listed as a safety because that’s where he has started throughout his career. What is attractive to the Seahawks and their needs is McDougald has played strong safety, free safety and some at cornerback. He played the latter two spots last season, according to profootballreference.com. He’s also 6 feet tall and 215 pounds, size coach Pete Carroll likes in his Seattle cornerbacks, and defensive backs, in general.
Things that make you go, “Hmmmm...”
Seattle has three-time All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas on a long road back from a broken tibia in November, though the team expects him back for the 2017 opener in September. Strong safety Kam Chancellor is entering the final year of his contract. And the starting right-cornerback job is open opposite Richard Sherman. Last season’s starter there, DeShawn Shead, is recovering from knee reconstruction. General manager John Schneider said this month at the NFL combine the Seahawks don’t expect the recently re-signed Shead back until deep into the season, if then.
It’s the latest in a series of one-year deals for the Seahawks in this month’s free-agent market, including for offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, running back Eddie Lacy, guard Oday Aboushi, Shead and No. 2 tight end Luke Willson. Veteran Perrish Cox also signed for one year and a non-guaranteed $855,000 in January as a possible competitor for the cornerback job opened by Shead’s injury.
Comments