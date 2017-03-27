Seahawks’ backup QB Trevone Boykin booked into Dallas jail after car crashes into bar

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested and booked into Dallas County Jail early Monday after a car in which he was reportedly a passenger crashed over a sidewalk and into a Texas bar, injuring up to eight people.
The former star at nearby Texas Christian University was booked into jail at 4:43 a.m. Dallas time on a charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, according to jail records. His bond was set at $500. He is also under investigation for public intoxication.
Fox 4 television in Dallas and the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth reported Boykin was a passenger in the car that hit Sidebar Bar in Dallas’ Uptown section around 2 a.m. Monday. Fox 4 reported that police suspect the woman in the driver’s seat, 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey, was drunk when she pulled out of a parking garage and suddenly backed into the front of the building. Dallas County Jail records show the driver was booked on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
The car reportedly struck four or more people on the sidewalk, then crashed through a front wall of the bar and injured a bartender inside the club. At least three people were taken to a hospital with injuries such as a broken ankle and dislocated arm, Fox 4 reported. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The Seahawks, who won’t be on the field again until minicamps begin in May, signed the 23-year-old Boykin in May 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent. That was months after TCU suspended him for its Alamo Bowl game in San Antonio following his arrest for allegedly striking a police officer after getting thrown out of a bar.
Last June he pleaded no contest in in Bexar County, Texas, to a misdeameanor charge of resisting arrest. He was fined $1,500, required to take anger-management and alcohol-awareness courses and given probation for one year.
Monday’s incident could mean that San Antonio charge may not be stricken from his record, among other implications. Dallas police will be talking to the NFL.
Boykin appeared in five games for the Seahawks as a rookie. He got larger-than-expected role after starter Russell Wilson sprained his ankle then knee last September. Boykin threw his first career touchdown pass Sept. 25 against San Francisco, the game in which Wilson got a high-ankle sprain.
Boykin enters this offseason remaining Seattle’s No. 2 quarterback.
Comments