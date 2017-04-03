Seahawks’ offseason training begins April 18, OTAs shortened by league penalty start May 30

The Seahawks’ offseason workout schedule is out. And it’s shorter than unsual, per NFL punishment.
The Seahawks’ first phase of their offseason, strength and conditioning plus physical rehabilitation work, begins April 18. That phase lasts two weeks, to the draft. That’s according to the league’s announcement Monday of offseason workout dates and those of organized team activities and minicamp practices.
Seattle’s OTAs are May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6 and June 8-9.
The NFL allows a maximum of 10 OTA practices on the field each offseason. But the league took three from the Seahawks for this year, part of the penalty for what the league found in September to be too much contact in previous offseason drills. The team also lost a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft plus got fined $400,000. Coach Pete Carroll got fined $200,000.
OTAs are by definition “voluntary,” but only in that players cannot be fined for missing them. The team’s mandatory minicamp, which players can be fined for missing, is June 13-15.
All OTAs and minicamp practices are at the Seahawks’ team headquarters in Renton. They are not open to the public, but training camp is. Training camp begins at the end of July.
Carroll has said this offseason the team expects wide receiver Tyler Lockett and three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas to miss OTAs and minicamps but perhaps return to the field for the start of training camp. Each are recovering from broken legs they got in December.
Comments