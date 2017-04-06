What QB Trevone Boykin is facing after second jailing in Texas in 2 weeks, this time for possible probation violation

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been released from a Texas jail for the second time in two weeks.
This time it was Thursday, after authorities filed a motion to potentially revoke his probation following his involvement in a crash last week in Dallas plus a December 2015 bar fight in San Antonio.
He could face months up to a year of jail time if his incident last week in Dallas is found by Bexar County, Texas, to be in violation of his parole there. Boykin was arrested and briefly jailed March 27 on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication, after he was a passenger in a car that backed across a curb and through the front of a bar, injuring eight.
Public records from Bexar County, in San Antonio, show authorities there on Monday filed a “motion to adjudicate guilt,” to revoke Boykin’s probation of one year. That probation is the result of Boykin pleading no contest last June in Bexar County to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest Dec. 31, 2015. He was in San Antonio then to play in the Alamo Bowl for Texas Christian University. He was fined $1,500, required to take anger-management and alcohol-awareness courses and given probation for one year. That incident was why Boykin, a star at TCU, didn’t get drafted last year.
Seattle signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2016, after the team let the contract of troubled veteran backup quarterback Tarvaris Jackson expire without re-signing him. Boykin got larger-than-expected role last season as a rookie after Russell Wilson sprained his ankle then knee in September. Boykin threw his first career touchdown pass Sept. 25 against San Francisco.
Now, at the age of 23 and after just five career games, his NFL career is in more than a little jeopardy.
Seahawks veterans are next due back on the field for organized team activities beginning May 30. Coach Pete Carroll had told ESPN’s John Clayton in an interview from last week’s NFL owner’s meetings that aired Friday on Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Boykin was likely to return to the team as his legal proceeding in Dallas played out.
“We’ll see, we’ll see what happens here. We have some information to get through,” Carroll said last week. “There’s plenty of time to figure this out.
“Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us. We’ll see what happens though.”
That was before his second arrest and probation this week.
According to Guest and Gray, a Texas criminal-defense law firm, Boykin’s probation officer submitted a violation report after his arrest in Dallas on March 27. That report determined whether a warrant would be issued. Parole Division officers reviewed the report and determined probable cause exists. So a warrant was issued Monday to detain Boykin pending an administrative hearing. Bond was set Monday at $2,500.
Bexar County records show Boykin was booked into jail Thursday, then hours later posted bond and was released by afternoon.
The burden of proof for a violation of probation is merely a preponderance of evidence, not the higher standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.
Texas procedures state a parole revocation hearing is usually deferred until any outstanding criminal charge is resolved. Records from Dallas County Court show Boykin has a preliminary court hearing there for the public intoxication and marijuana charges on May 3 at 9 a.m.
Whatever ends up happening with Boykin’s legal issues in Texas, the Seahawks are now more likely than ever to be signing another backup quarterback in Seattle before training camp begins in late July.
Comments