April 11, 2017 5:28 PM

Dion Jordan hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2014. That doesn’t deter Seahawks

The Seahawks have a new pass rusher – one who has barely played in three years because of injury and violations.

Tom Pelissaro of USA Today reported Tuesday morning Seattle has agreed to sign the 27-year-old former Miami Dolphins defensive end who hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 28, 2014.

Dion Jordan was the third-overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft out of Oregon. He has missed the 2015 season after the league found him in violation of its policy against performance-enhancing drugs, and then he had multiple knee surgeries in 2016.

The Seahawks under coach Pete Carroll have consistently added players who have run into trouble or roadblocks elsewhere – especially athletically gifted ones in search of another chance. Jordan is certainly that. If he is healthy and right, he could be a dynamic addition to Seattle’s pass rush.

