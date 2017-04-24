TNT’s top defensive backs in an NFL draft--conveniently for Seahawks--loaded with them

As I detailed in Monday’s News Tribune, the Seahawks need cornerbacks and safeties to back-fill their secondary that is no longer in its mid-20s and is coming to the end of contracts. They also need to find a new starting corner, or two.
Great thing for them the 2017 NFL draft that begins on Thursday is loaded with quality on defense, and especially in the defensive secondary.
Despite big needs at offensive tackle and less so in the pass rush, at defensive tackle and at linebacker and perhaps running back, I’d be surprised if Seattle doesn’t take a DB by the end of round two on Friday.
The Seahawks have met with freakishly athletic Obi Melifonwu, safety from Connecticut, and Colorado press-cover ace Akhello Witherspoon. They know all about Washington Huskies star defensive backs Kevin King, Sidney Jones and Budda Baker.
Witherspoon and Baker don’t even crack the top 10 among these top DBs in this loaded draft class.
TNT’s TOP DEFENSIVE BACKS IN 2017 NFL DRAFT
Not necessarily the order in which they will get picked; that depends on team needs:
1. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Probably won’t last past needy Chicago at No. 3.
2. Jamal Adams, S, LSU: Smashing hitter is likely a top-five pick
3. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State: Hip injury not that much of a concern
4. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU: He, Conley likely mid-1st-round g
5. Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State: 3 Buckeyes DBs likely going in 1st round
6. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington: Would have been in top 20 before Achilles. Vows October return
7. Kevin King, CB, Washington: Wowing size, combine vaulted him to prominence
8. Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut: Kam Chancellor size, physical gifts have made him a spring star
9. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida: Getting overlooked for how good he is in coverage
10. Jabril Peppers, S, Michigan: Another freakish athlete who can play all over a defense
