Reports: Marshawn Lynch un-retires – to play for Oakland; Seahawks will swap late-round picks to trade him

He’s back.
With the Raiders, not the Seahawks.
Five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch will un-retire and return to the NFL by signing a two-year contract believed to be worth $8.5 milion with his hometown Oakland Raiders, pending a physical he is to take in the Bay Area on Wednesday, multiple reports said Wednesday morning.
“Woke up feeling like it was Christmas” Raiders linebacker and former Seahawks teammate Bruce Irvin posted on Twitter, with three grinning-face emojis.
The Seahawks have agreed to send Lynch, who upon reinstatement to the NFL technically comes back onto Seattle’s roster, to the Raiders along with a sixth-round draft choice in 2018 in exchange for Oakland’s fifth-round pick next year. That’s according to the league-owned NFL Network.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is doing his pal and Seahawks GM John Schneider a huge favor by agreeing to send Seattle anything more than a bag of kicking tees for Lynch, 31. He retired 14 1/2 months ago and hasn’t played a full season since 2014. McKenzie’s trade with his former Green Bay Packers front-office co-worked allows Seattle to wipe from its 2017 salary cap Lynch’s $9 million charge that instantly applied as soon as the league reinstated him. That was from the final year of the contract extension Lynch signed with the Seahawks before the 2015 season, which ended up being his last of six he played for Seattle.
The net result of plus $9 million for Lynch then minus $9 million for him is the Seahawks’ salary cap is no different than it was yesterday.
Lynch will instead sign a contract with the Raiders one day after 32-year-old former NFL most valuable player Adrian Peterson got $3.5 million guaranteed for 2017 to be the New Orleans Saints’ new lead runner.
The whole thing is apparently waiting on Lynch to return to Oakland from Haiti. That’s where he has been this week helping former Seahawks teammate Cliff Avril build schools the Pro Bowl defensive end pledged with money from sacks Avril had last season.
Video of Marshawn Lynch helping with a groundbreaking of a school in Haiti.— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) April 24, 2017
(: @CliffAvril) pic.twitter.com/61TizBucA7
For each sack in 2016, @cliffavril funded the building of a home in Haiti.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 22, 2017
This week he's checking out the 12 (he rounded up!) homes built. pic.twitter.com/ZnEH3lqpi0
Another video Avril posted on his Twitter account from Haiti showed he and Lynch running in training mode on a single-track, dirt trail there.
The Seahawks and Raiders will play an exhibition finale in Oakland this summer -- not that Avril will be tackling Lynch in that meaningless game.
