April 26, 2017 7:12 PM

Latest TNT mock draft: Seahawks take Utah OT Garett Bolles, Steelers get UW CB Kevin King

By Gregg Bell

On the eve of a, yeah, decently sized draft for the transitioning Seahawks, I’ve updated our News Tribune mock of Thursday’s first round.

I still have Seattle drafting 24-year-old Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles, the most athletic tackle coming out of college who has a remarkable back story. I wrote about it in Wednesday’s TNT. That pick is contingent on the New York Giants, Denver Broncos or other teams selecting ahead of the Seahawks in round one not taking Bolles.

If Bolles isn’t there at 26, sensing it will be Kevin King. His 6-foot-3 size and press coverage fit what Seattle’s defense does, and there is a starting cornerback job waiting to be had with the Seahawks.

Let’s also not discount the possibility Seahawks general manager John Schneider trades down from 26, to get more picks in the middle of this draft. Seattle has five picks in the first 106 selections, but none in rounds four or five and only seven overall. That’s the fewest since Schneider and coach Pete Carroll took over the franchise in 2010.

League-wide, starting to sense that Jacksonville has been so linked to LSU running back Leonard Fournette that it’s become a smoke screen, and that former Giants coach Tom Coughlin, who returns to the Jaguars to run that team, will stay true to his love of toughness along the line and chose Alabama’s premier defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. That would push Fournette to the Carolina at No. 8 -- and Christian McCaffrey, the runner/pass catcher supreme from Stanford, down to 19 to needy Tampa Bay.

I see Cleveland, with 11 picks including four in the first two rounds, getting yet another new quarterback -- but not hometown guy Mitch Trubisky. He’ll go to the Jets at six; though I’m still wondering how Trubisky became the top quarterback prospect after just 13 college starts at North Carolina. Deshaun Watson to the Browns at 12. Then Bruce Arians gets a gunslinger wild card as the potential replacement for 75-year-old quarterback Carson Palmer next year.

If the Seahawks take Bolles, I still see King going in the first round -- to the Steelers late. Pittsburgh’s pass defense is its biggest liability.

We’ll see beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Join colleagues Dave Boling, T.J. Cotterill, Kenny Via and me for our TNT live draft chat from Seahawks’ headquarters in Renton starting at 4:30 p.m. here at thenewstribune.com/sports.

1. Cleveland: Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Draft’s best player goes to league’s worst team

2. San Francisco: Solomon Thomas, edge rusher, Stanford

Top 2 are pass rushers in league that covets them

3. Chicago: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Yes, hamstring issues. Best he’s the best at another premium position

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

Fournette was a smokescreen. Tom Coughlin now running Jags, wants tough linemen

5. Tennessee Titans: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Big, fast, versatile and rare in the middle of any secondary

6. New York Jets: Mitchell Trubinsky, QB, North Carolina

Either him or DeShaun Watson for team still stung for drafting Geno Smith

7. San Diego Chargers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Draft’s No. 2 safety for team desperate for DB help

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Would have taken McCaffrey. Could go OT to help Cam Newton

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

They often trade up. If not, big help for a black-hole position

10. Buffalo Bills: John Ross, WR, Washington

Western Michigan’s Corey Davis better? He didn’t run a 4.2 40

11. New Orleans Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Perenially defense-needy Saints can’t believe top pass rusher’s still available

12. Cleveland: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Would have picked hometown guy Trubinsky. Take national-title winner

13. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Gunslinger. Arians: a rookie QB may get midweek prep for Carson Palmer retiring

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Would have loved Ross. "Settles" for polished, all-round WR

15. Indianapolis: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

A rising star. And Colts have a need for defensive speed

16. Baltimore Ravens: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Christmas in April for Ravens. Top TE still there

17. Washington Redskins: Takarrist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Injury concerns. No concerns with how fast he can be off edge

18. Tennessee Titans: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

Titans aren’t scared away by his failed drug test, altercation at combine

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

In wake of Doug Martin’s suspension, a dynamic, run/catch replacement

20. Denver Broncos: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Need an OT as much as Seahawks. Just a question of whom they see as best one

21. Detroit Lions: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

DET looked slow on defense in Jan. playoffs in SEA. Harris is not slow

22. Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

Played tackle in college. Could go CB here

23. New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Outland Trophy winner to another OL-desperate team—for Eli Manning

24. Oakland Raiders: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Way back to Al Davis, Raiders have always loved athletes on defense

25. Houston Texans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Now if they could only find a QB to throw to him

26. SEAHAWKS: Garret Bolles, OT, Utah

Most athletic tackle, chance to fill huge need. If not there, they go UW CB Kevin King

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Teamed with Marcus Peters=KC stacked at corner

28. Dallas Cowboys: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

A run on CBs, to a team that needs one. Or three

29. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

J.J.’s brother makes so much sense here it probably won’t happen

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Mike Tomlin wants—needs—pass rushers. But needs cover guys more

31: Atlanta Falcons: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

Dan Quinn is from Pete Carroll school: never enough big edge rushers

32: New Orleans Saints: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Saints still need more defense, get a dynamic hybrid

As for the later rounds...

AND FOR A MORE EXPERT ANALYSIS ...

Speaking of local, here is Tacoma’s NFL draft expert Rob Rang from cbssports.com with his mock first round. He has Seattle selecting Connecticut’s freakishly athletic safety Obi Melifonwu, with Bolles gone by then to the Giants at 23 and UW safety Budda Baker going 31st overall to Atlanta.

　

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

