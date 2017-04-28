Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

April 28, 2017 6:57 PM

Seahawks draft pick bio: Ethan Pocic

ETHAN POCIC

Height: 6-6. Weight: 317

Position: Offensive lineman.

Hometown: Lemont, Illinois

School: Louisiana State University.

Pick: Second round – No. 58 overall.

Bio: A versatile, masterful technician who’s been the durable anchor in the Tigers’ offensive line (37 starts). Like his brother, Graham, who played at Illinois, the two siblings have starred at center. But because Ethan Pocic is more of a natural athlete, he has seen game action at both tackle positions and at right guard. Last season, the all-SEC first teamer led LSU offensive linemen in snaps (752), knockdowns (106) and big effort plays (38), opening holes for first-round NFL pick Leonard Fournette. Graduated in December, and has been training with accomplished former NFL linemen Hudson Houck, Todd McClure and former Seahawk Kevin Mawae.

Quotable: “I can play all five (positions). In my mind. I just consider myself an (offensive) lineman.” – Ethan Pocic

  Comments  

