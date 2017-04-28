Seahawks draft pick bio: Amara Darboh

AMARA DARBOH
Height: 6-1½. Weight: 216
Position: Wide receiver.
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.
School: Michigan.
Pick: Third round – No. 106 overall.
Bio: Why stop at one Michigan product when you can have two? The Seahawks grabbed another from Jim Harbaugh’s group with their final pick – which happened to be their first only offensive skill-position selection. Darboh is a physical target who has a knack to find the big-gaining play in the Wolverines’ pro-style offense. His best year was in 2016 – 57 catches, 862 yards and seven touchdowns. Also should be a factor on special teams.
Quotable: “My speed was something people questioned at first this season. At the (NFL) Combine, I proved I had speed.”
