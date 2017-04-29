John Schneider, Pete Carroll on where Malik McDowell will play, why so many trades down
The Seahawks leaders explain why they picked Malik McDowell from Michigan State and why they chose to make picks later in the draft. Carroll says Seahawks see McDowell as a 3-technique pass rusher that the team has sought for years.
Gregg Bellgbell@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
2:14
John Schneider, Pete Carroll on where Malik McDowell will play, why so many trades down
1:41
Carroll, Schneider on Seahawks' 2nd-round pick Ethan Pocic: "2 1/2 players in 1 guy"
0:34
John Schneider ribs Pete Carroll for praising Jim Harbaugh: 'What's your deal?'
4:34
What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
2:07
Gregg Bell on why Seahawks traded twice all the way out of round 1
2:32
Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round
5:28
NFL draft day TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling make final predictions
3:45
Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch
1:38
Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need
0:52
GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch situation; Seahawks "kind of moving past" Richard Sherman trade
2:51
Bell and Boling on the draft: UWs Kevin King sure looks like a Seahawk
2:21
GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
“A grit kid,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said late Friday night, "that's been through a ton in his life." Schneider says Darboh is "young in football, but like a professional wide receiver."
Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco. The Seahawks went from seven picks – the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll regime that began here in 2010 – to 10.