April 29, 2017 3:51 PM

Seahawks draft pick bio: Justin Senior

Staff report

JUSTIN SENIOR

Height: 6-4½. Weight: 331.

Position: Offensive tackle.

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec.

School: Mississippi State.

Pick: Sixth round – No. 210 overall.

Bio: He was known as “The Wall” as a youth in Canada, and now he is hoping to help fortify the Seahawks’ offensive line protecting Russell Wilson. The Kent Hull Trophy winner as the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate lineman. Before enrolling at MSU, he spent one year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia where he faced current Seahawk’ Jarran Reed. He played in 49 games in the past three seasons for the Bulldogs, including 39 starts (38 at right tackle). Is strong with his hands, but needs better footwork to stay on the outside.

Quotable: “Coming out of Canada, the Seattle Seahawks are a real big team. A lot of my friends like the Seattle Seahawks. My mom likes the Seattle Seahawks. When it happened, it was, ‘Wow, I can’t picture it any better than this.’” – Justin Senior

