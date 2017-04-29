Seahawks Insider Blog

April 29, 2017 3:52 PM

Seahawks draft pick bio: David Moore

Staff report

DAVID MOORE

Height: 6-0½. Weight: 219.

Position: Wide receiver.

Hometown: Gainesville, Texas.

School: East Central Oklahoma.

Pick: Seventh round – No. 226 overall.

Bio: If you wanted the name of a deep sleeper in this draft, this is your guy. Moore was one of the best playmakers in the NCAA Division II ranks, totaling 35 career touchdowns – 33 coming in his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 57 passes for 878 yards and 10 scores. The speedster’s stock has steadily risen since his pro day where he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard time.

Quotable: “My coaches told me (NFL) teams asked about me after my sophomore year in college. But I didn’t think anything of it - I just tried to keep my mind. After my junior year, I talked to my first scout, and I was like, ‘Alright, this is real.’ – David Moore

