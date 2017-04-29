Offense in 7th round: Division-II WR David Moore, Oklahoma State RB Chris Carson

RENTON The Seahawks’ final round and end to their five-pick flurry: a Division-II wide receiver and a straight-line running back.
With its first choice in round seven, the 226th overall pick, Seattle selected David Moore, a 6-foot, 5/8-inch, 219-pound wide receiver with 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash and 35 career touchdowns at East Central Oklahoma.
The Seahawks’ final pick, 249th overall, was Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson. He’s 6 feet tall, 218 pounds. He originally committed to Georgia, attended junior college for two years, then went to Oklahoma State for the last two years. He rushed for 559 yards and nine touchdowns last season for those Cowboys.
“I was getting nervous. I wanted to hear my name called,” Carson said. “I cried, to be honest with you.”
This was the second time in two years the Seahawks ended their draft by taking a running back. Zac Brooks of Clemson didn’t make the team out of training camp.
Seattle’s 11 picks -- its most since 2013 -- after three trades down netted: two defensive tackles, two offensive linemen, two cornerbacks, two safeties, two wide receivers and one running back, Carson.
It appears he likes running in straight lines.
I would not get in the way of Oklahoma State RB Chris Carson. pic.twitter.com/Jm9uc6lpnz— Draft Scout NFL (@DraftScoutNFL) April 21, 2017
Seattle’s top returning running backs are Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Alex Collins and Troymaine Pope. The Seahawks also signed former Green Bay Packers lead runner Eddie Lacy this offseason to a one-year contract.
Carson is likely going to be competing with Tre Madden, George Farmer, J.D. McKissic, Pope and perhaps Colling for a final spot on the 2017 roster. Special-teams play will be a key determinant.
Moore was the second wide receiver the Seahawks drafted this year. Amara Darboh, 6-2 from Michigan with an incredible story out of war-shredded Sierra Leone, was the team’s fourth pick in Friday night’s third round.
Seattle has wide receiver Paul Richardson entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has missed games in each of his three Seahawks seasons because of injury, including all but one game in 2015.
Jermaine Kearse of Lakewood and the University of Washington has two years and $7.2 million remaining on his contract. He went from 49 to 41 catches and five to one touchdowns last season, his first after signing a three-year extension worth $13.5 million.
Darboh has the size to be a split end on the line outside, height Seattle has mostly lacked out there recently.
