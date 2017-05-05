Seahawks’ 2017 preseason-game dates, times set — including at Oakland

Seahawks Insider Blog

The Seahawks have finalized their preseason schedule for exhibition games this summer.

The team announced Friday its preseason finale Thursday, Aug. 31 at Oakland will begin at 7 p.m. Channel 13 will broadcast the game live in Western Washington.

Many people will make a grand production out of the Seahawks playing the Raiders a few months after former Seattle star running back Marshawn Lynch signed with his hometown Oakland team. But Lynch rarely has played in preseason exhibitions in his career. That’s on top of the fact this is the final one before the regular season, traditionally a night when veteran starters barely play if they even put on their uniforms.

The preseason games for the Seahawks:

Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, California, 5 p.m., Channel 13.

Preseason opener will be the start of the Chargers’ new era in a soccer stadium. The Chargers are playing their 2017 and ’18 seasons in the StubHub Center, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer. The moved NFL team is sharing the futbol pitch with the Galaxy while the Chargers wait for the new, $2.6-billion stadium they will eventually share with the Rams to be built in Inglewood.

Friday, Aug. 18, versus the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field, 7 p.m., Channel 13.

Second consecutive summer they’ve met in the preseason.

Friday, Aug. 25, versus the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field, 5 p.m., Channel 7 (CBS national TV game)

Third time in six preseasons they’ve met, first time in that span in Seattle.

Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Oakland Raiders, 7 p.m., Channel 13.

12th consecutive preseason the Seahawks and Raiders have met in a final exhibition game a week-plus before the games get real.

And here again is my breakdown of the Seahawks’ 2017 regular-season schedule (no, sorry, I did not break down the exhibition games):

Seahawks 2017 preseason schedule

Date

Opponent

TV

Aug. 13 (Sun.)

at Chargers

Fox (Ch. 13)

Aug. 18 (Fri.)

vs. Vikings

Fox (Ch. 13)

Aug. 25 (Fri.)

vs. Chiefs

CBS (Ch. 7)

Aug. 31 (Thurs.)

at Raiders

Fox (Ch. 13)

