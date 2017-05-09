Seahawks Insider Blog

May 09, 2017 7:36 AM

David Bass arrives, another step in Pete Carroll’s quest for better LB depth

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

The Seahawks are stockpiling linebackers almost as much as running backs this offseason.

On Monday NFL four-year veteran David Bass announced he’d arrived with Seattle.

Bass has made eight starts in his four seasons in the league with Chicago and the last two with Tennessee. He’s played outside linebacker with the Titans and there plus defensive end with the Bears. The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the seventh round in 2013 before releasing him before that season’s opener. He turns 27 in September.

Bass joins Terence Garvin, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, ex-49ers veteran Michael Wilhoite plus former Ravens, Jaguars and Jets linebacker Arthur Brown as the veterans Seattle has added at the position this offseason. That was after coach Pete Carroll said in January his team needed to get more experienced and have talent capable of starting games behind All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and Pro Bowl outside man K.J. Wright.

Or beside them.

Wilhoite, an inside backer with San Francisco, is going to get a chance to replace Mike Morgan at strongside linebacker. Seattle let Morgan’s contract expire in January. He’s already been working there in offseason conditioning drills on the field at team headquarters this month.

The Seahawks keep adding, including undrafted free agents they’ve yet to announce but will just before rookie minicamp begins on Friday. They are at the offseason roster limit of 90, meaning more than a handful of players will be released by Friday.

