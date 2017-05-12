Seahawks sign first batch of draft picks, rookie free agents

The Seahawks have their first group of signed draft picks and undrafted free agents.
Seattle on Friday announced safety Tedric Thompson, tackle Justin Senior, receiver David Moore and running back Chris Carson signed, hours before the team was taking the field to begin rookie minicamps. Thompson was a fourth-round pick two weeks ago. Senior went to Seattle in the sixth round, Moore and Carson in the seventh and final round.
Rookie signings aren’t the drama they sometimes used to be. The NFL in its latest collective bargaining agreement a half-dozen years ago slotted rookie contracts to a set scale per round. It increases annually for inflation and in line with growing revenues and salary-cap limits. Instead of holdouts in the past, rookie draft choices know the money they will get.
Online writer Chris Cluff put the allotments for the Seahawks’ 2017 draft class in one, convenient place:
The Seahawks also announced the signing of eight undrafted rookie free agents: Brigham Young fullback Algernon Brown, West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard (“a mad bomber,” according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll), Mississippi defensive tackle Jeremy Liggins, Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Otha Peters, USC receiver Darreus Rogers, Purdue guard Jordan Roos, Texas tight end Tyrone Swoopes and Texas-El Paso linebacker Nick Usher.
On Thursday, Seattle signed free-agent tight end Bryce Williams, who was on the Rams’ practice squad last season, and waived-injured fullback Malcolm Johnson. Williams can practice in this weekend’s Seahawks rookie minicamp because he has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.
Other non-rookies the Seahawks announced will be participating in this minicamp Friday, Saturday and Sunday: former Skyline High School and Seahawks 2016 preseason quarterback Jake Heaps, wide receiver Kenny Lawler (Seattle’s seventh-round pick in 2016), former Washington State linebacker Kache Palacio, defensive end Tylor Harris, offensive lineman Will Pericak and tight end Marcus Lucas.
