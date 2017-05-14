Jordan Roos makes favorable rookie-camp impression, Carroll says

Coach Pete Carroll made a point to quickly mention one of the Seahawks’ biggest acquisitions minutes after last month’s NFL Draft ended — undrafted free-agent Jordan Roos — to reporters in his press conference.

And Roos’ name came up again Sunday at the conclusion of the team’s three-day rookie mini-cam at the VMAC.

Matched up against high-profile defensive rookies Malik McDowell and Nazair Jones, Roos more than held his own at left guard.

“He looks like he fits right in,” Carroll said. “I was really, really happy about that, because we’re trying to keep that whole position as competitive as possible.

“(Roos) looks like he’ll be able to battle, and I’m talking with the guys who are going to be playing.”

Based on his experience at Purdue — he made 43 starts at right guard — Roos easily could have been drafted on the final day.

He was not, however, and Seattle moved quickly to sign him to a three-year rookie deal.

“We are all competitors; we all want to be drafted. It is held up on this pedestal,” Roos said. “What my agent (Buddy Baker) had told me throughout this entire process is to trust it. This is a team where undrafted guys historically have made it work.”

Scary moment for top pick

Near the end of the team’s scrimmage Sunday, second-round pick Malik McDowell suddenly emerged from a pile of bodies limping toward the sideline.

The defensive lineman out of Michigan State sat on the turf as the team’s medical staff looked over the toes on his left foot.

“He just got stepped on,” Carroll said.

McDowell laced up his cleats a few minutes later and rejoined the team for the end of practice.

Extra points

As the only 2016 NFL Draft pick to return to rookie mini-camp, wide receiver Kenny Lawler was the standout in a deep position group. Carroll said the Cal product is 15-17 pounds heavier than a year ago. He caught a touchdown pass in the scrimmage from Jake Heaps. “He shined throughout the whole (camp),” Carroll said. “We can see him differently than we saw him last year at this time.” …

McDowell and linebacker Nick Usher made sacks with the “top” rookie defense, and defensive tackle Nazair Jones batted down a pass. … David Moore, out of NCAA Division II East Central Oklahoma, also capped a great camp with two high, acrobatic catches on drives. …

Even though Heaps led off on all quarterback drills, and the Sunday scrimmage, Carroll said it was Tennessee Tech’s Michael Birdsong who graded out the highest of the three quarterbacks.